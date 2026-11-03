Rabbi Mizrachi is the spiritual leader of Bnai Emunah Synagogue and Noahide Center in Gulf Breeze, Florida. He is the author of Yaakov Ish Tam/Holistic Judaism, available on Amazon & Kindle. He can be reached at rabbimizrachi@bnaiemunahgulfbreeze.net.

This week, hundreds of Bnai Noach are meeting in Jerusalem for the first-ever International Conference of Noahides.

Many people are unfamiliar with Noahides and what they believe. Noahides are non-Jews who believe in the G-d of the Hebrew Bible exclusively. Many are former Christians, who, for theological or other reasons, have turned away from their birth religion. The path Noahides walk is often a very lonely one, risking lifelong relationships with friends and family to follow their spiritual path. They are characterized by tremendous spiritual courage, exceptional integrity, and a remarkable devotion to Hashem.

According to Jewish Law, Gentiles must observe the Seven Noahide Laws of basic human decency. They are not obligated in the 613, although some Noahides follow some of them voluntarily, such as keeping kosher. Noahides are also counted with the Righteous Among the Nations and have a special covenant with Hashem - sometimes referred to as the Rainbow Covenant.

The timing of this conference is providential for two reasons. First, this week's parsha, Chayyei Sarah, devotes most of the narrative to Eliezer's trek to Padan Aram to find a bride for Yitzhak. Eliezer is arguably the first Noahide mentioned by name in the Torah.

But far more importantly, the Noahide phenomenon is part of the larger unfolding of the Ultimate Redemption, which our generations are privileged to experience.

We are living in the Age of the Ultimate Redemption - after 70 generations of exile, culminating in the Holocaust, we are privileged to be living in the early stages of the Promised Redemption and the Messianic Age, as foretold by the prophets of Israel. Specifically:

The Talmud states that one of the surest signs of the Messianic Age is that the Land of Israel will once again become verdant. (Sanhedrin 98)

Jewish Sovereignty has been restored to Eretz Yisrael.

The "Yoke of the Nations" has been removed from our necks.

Almost half of the Jews on the planet now live in Israel; by 2030, an absolute majority of the Jewish People will reside in Israel, and the ingathering of the exiles marks the definitive end of the bitter Roman Exile.

We have witnessed the beginnings of the return of the Ten Lost Tribes: the Falashamura claim to descend from the Tribe of Dan, and the Bnei Menashe from northern India.

After 18 centuries, the mitzvah of techeilet has been restored.

We have a kosher red heifer prepared to purify the Jewish People of the death tumah once the Third Temple is built, speedily in our days.

The rise of Christian Zionism: tens of millions of dedicated Christians who have reinterpreted church doctrine to say that the Church is NOT the New Israel; that we Jews are still G-d's Chosen People, and they are determined to be on the right side of G-d and history. Thus they support Jews, Judaism and the State of Israel, standing up to Jew hatred and lobbying their politicians to adopt pro-Israel legislation in Congress. From a doctrinal standpoint, Christian Zionism would have been inconceivable even 50 years ago; today, Charlie Kirk's book encouraging Christians to celebrate Shabbat is a bestseller (may Hashem avenge his blood.) This theological volte face is nothing short of miraculous.

Hashem has performed documented open miracles for the Jewish People in the 1948 War of Independence, in the 1967 Six Day War, in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and even, perhaps especially, after October 7th. The Hand of G-d hovering over His people is palpable and impossible to ignore.

Taken in the aggregate, these developments point to only one conclusion: the bitter Roman exile is over and we are transitioning to a new age of Jewish - and Human - History.

While I recognize that mine is a da'at yachid - singular Halakhic voice that does not represent the majority view - I am inclined to agree with Rav Kook, ztz"L, that the Messiah is less a personality and more of an epoch of human history.

Instead of waiting for a larger-than-life Messianic personality to rescue us, I believe Hashem is waiting for us to rescue ourselves. Hashem wants us to create the Messianic reality on the ground, working together to create a society where avarice, hate, war and poverty are banished; where that lion sleeps with the lamb, that is, the strong protect the weak, not victimize them. After all, He has given us all the tools to make it happen. What are we waiting for?

But we Jews can't do it alone, there are simply not enough of us - and that is where the Noahides become a critical component in the Ultimate Redemption, a force multiplier, if you will.

Consider this metaphor: the Jewish People, as Hashem's Am HaNivchar, are the conductor of humanity's symphony orchestra. But without musicians to conduct, even the best conductor is severely hampered. But when the Bnai Noach - the orchestral musicians - take their seats in the pit, the symbiosis between conductor and orchestra ascends to the heavens.

The Rambam stresses that Noahidism is not a distinct religion; rather Noahides are co-religionists with Jews and their natural spiritual home is in the synagogue.

Accordingly, we have established Bnai Emunah Synagogue and Noahide Center in Gulf Breeze, Florida. It is, to my knowledge, the only congregation that is BOTH a shul and a Noahide Center.

While Noahides are usually welcomed in mainstream Orthodox shuls, they generally sit at the periphery of the community, and their spirituality is often an afterthought.

Bnai Emunah Synagogue & Noahide Center is a Modern Orthodox synagogue AND a primary resource for the unique spiritual needs of Noahides. In this conception, Noahides are not at the margins of the community but are at the very heart of it.

Our core mission will be to address not just the spiritual needs of the Jewish attendees but also equally serve the unique spiritual needs of the Noahide community as well. This will be accomplished with special Torah study, question and answer sessions, and specialized tefillot that better express the yearnings of the Noahide soul.

Recent studies indicate that anti-Israel sentiment in the US is at an all time high. I must confess that that is has not been my experience at all. I am constantly approached by strangers blessing me, blessing the Jewish People and the blessing State of Israel.

We Jews must shed our "golusdikeh kopf" and start living the values of Yemot HaMoshiach. We must pick up the conductor's baton. This dark world is desperate for the Light of Torah; the nations are waiting for us to move, for through the Jewish People, the entire world is blessed.

Thus I wish a hearty Yasher Koach to the Noahide Conference; ken yirbu, may their numbers increase exponentially.