Sometimes, a single encounter can change thousands of lives.

For six-year-old Yuval Tova, a Jerusalem girl living with a life-threatening allergy, that encounter helped inspire the establishment of a major new medical facility at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The new Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center, one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind in Israel, was inaugurated this week in the presence of Hadassah officials, donors, and public figures.

Behind the initiative is a personal story that began with a conversation between Yuval's parents and Jerusalem businessman Moshe Greenberg.

Yuval's parents described the daily challenges of raising a child with a life-threatening allergy: the anxiety surrounding every meal, the constant concern for their daughter's safety, and the fear that accompanies even ordinary activities, including her time at kindergarten.

They also drew Greenberg's attention to the plight of tens of thousands of other children and families in need of specialized medical treatment and accessible healthcare services.

The conversation left a lasting impression.

Greenberg, a Jerusalem resident and father of seven, began researching the issue. He consulted medical professionals, learned about the challenges facing families affected by severe allergies, and eventually discussed the matter with Hadassah Medical Center Director-General Prof. Yoram Weiss.

Following those discussions, Greenberg and Avi Greenberg decided to support the establishment of a comprehensive medical center providing advanced treatment for children and adults with allergies and immune system disorders.

This week, their vision became a reality.

The newly inaugurated Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center at Hadassah Ein Kerem covers approximately 1,200 square meters (nearly 13,000 square feet). It brings together specialist clinics, advanced treatment rooms, new laboratories, and day-hospitalization facilities under one roof.

The center is headed by Prof. Yuval Tal, chairman of the Israel Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, and employs a team of approximately 12 specialist physicians.

In addition to treating allergies, the center will provide care for patients with autoimmune diseases and immune deficiencies, combining advanced diagnostics, innovative treatments, and medical research.

One of the center's primary goals is to reduce the lengthy waiting times for food allergy treatments.

According to Hadassah, approximately 250,000 people in the greater Jerusalem area have been diagnosed with food allergies. Across Israel, patients may face waiting times of up to four years for supervised allergen exposure treatments.

Hadassah hopes to change that reality by expanding its medical services and increasing the number of specialists available to patients.

"One of the center's significant advantages is shortening waiting times while enabling collaboration among physicians from different specialties," Prof. Tal explained.

"Today, there are patients in Israel who wait extended periods to receive advanced treatments, such as immunotherapy for food allergies. Our goal is to enable patients to begin treatment quickly, with minimal waiting."

According to Prof. Tal, the facility was designed to meet the needs of patients of all ages, including children who require an environment tailored to their needs during treatment.

A dedicated children's area was therefore incorporated into the center's design, alongside its treatment rooms and laboratories.

"The facility was built with great care and thought to enable us to treat patients of all ages," Prof. Tal said.

"An outstanding multidisciplinary team operates advanced treatment rooms, new laboratories, day-hospitalization units, and infrastructure that allows us to provide care for a wide range of immune system diseases."

During the inauguration ceremony, Moshe Greenberg recalled the personal experiences that motivated him to support the project.

He spoke about children from families close to him who had required allergy treatments, and about the profound impact that medical care had on their lives and those of their families.

"The children are my inspiration. They may not be my own children, but the treatment changed their lives and the lives of their families," Greenberg said emotionally.

"These heroes, who have faced various medical challenges, are certainly a compelling reason to choose to contribute to the expansion of allergy and clinical immunology services, especially at Hadassah."

Greenberg also expressed his appreciation for the hospital's medical staff and leadership.

"The wonderful team, led by Prof. Weiss and Mrs. Dalia Itzik, with the support of Hadassah women around the world, provides excellent medical care to everyone. They do so wholeheartedly and with genuine professionalism here in Jerusalem. That is not something to be taken for granted."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor and Health Portfolio Holder Ofer Ayubi; donors Moshe and Avi Greenberg and their families; Hadassah Women's Zionist Organization of America National President Carol Ann Schwartz; Hadassah Board Chairwoman Dalia Itzik; Hadassah Medical Center Director-General Prof. Yoram Weiss; and members of the new center's medical team.

Hadassah's leadership thanked the Greenberg family for their contribution, emphasizing that the new facility would significantly expand access to diagnosis and treatment for children and adults suffering from allergies and immune system disorders.

For families living with life-threatening allergies, the new center represents far more than another hospital department.

It offers the prospect of accessible, specialized medical care - and the hope of easing the constant anxiety that accompanies their daily lives.