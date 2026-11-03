השגריר דנון: האמת על אונר"א יוצאת לאור

The Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations, led by Ambassador Danny Danon, hosted a screening of an investigative documentary examining allegations of corruption and misconduct within UNRWA at UN Headquarters in New York, attended by dozens of diplomats.

The screening marked the first time the documentary was presented at UN Headquarters, following a lengthy approval process led by the Israeli Mission.

The documentary examines the history and operations of UNRWA, which was established as a temporary agency to assist Palestinian refugees following Israel's War of Independence but has continued operating for more than 75 years.

The film explores the controversies surrounding the agency, particularly following the October 7 massacre, when UNRWA faced international scrutiny over allegations that some of its employees had participated in the attack.

Through rare archival footage and interviews, the investigation traces the development of UNRWA and examines the growing gap between its original mandate and its operations over the decades.

Among those interviewed are Scott Anderson, who returned to lead UNRWA's operations in Gaza following October 7, and Peter Hansen, who headed the agency during the period of the Oslo Accords.

The documentary received the Best Investigative Film Award at the 2025 Haifa Film Festival.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said: "In recent years, Israel has presented extensive evidence of Hamas's infiltration and exploitation of UNRWA's facilities and operations. Its schools have taught hate, individuals affiliated with the agency actively participated in the atrocities of October 7, and weapons intended to target our brave soldiers were discovered at UNRWA facilities in Gaza."

"In recent months, we have led several diplomatic initiatives with our partners at the United Nations to restrict the agency's operations. After a lengthy process, we have finally received approval to screen the documentary at UN Headquarters for the first time, before dozens of diplomats. Slowly but surely, and with unwavering determination, the truth is coming to light."

Ambassador Jeff Bartos of the US Mission to the United Nations also addressed the issue.

"UNRWA has no future in Gaza. I have personally worked on this issue for more than 30 years. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, and that is exactly the story of UNRWA."

"President Trump's peace plan and Resolution 2803, adopted by the UN Security Council, offer a better future for the people of Gaza. I want to thank Ambassador Danon for initiating the screening of this important documentary about UNRWA."