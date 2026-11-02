British singer-songwriter Boy George visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon, accompanied by Sylvan Adams, President of World Jewish Congress Israel, where the two prayed for peace in Israel, the region, and around the world.

During the visit, Boy George placed a prayer note between the stones of the Western Wall and reflected on the personal significance of the moment.

"Standing here at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, I’m thinking of my mum, who would have loved to be here, my dad, and all the people I hold close to my heart. Some places make you feel the presence of those you love, wherever they may be. This is one of them. A moment of gratitude, reflection, love, and prayer. May we all find peace."

Adams, who invited the British singer to Israel, praised his decision to visit the country and perform for Israeli audiences despite pressure on international artists to boycott Israel.

"Boy George and I stood together at the Western Wall today and prayed for peace for Israel, our neighbours and the world. Here in Jerusalem, at the heart of our people’s history, it meant a great deal to have a friend standing beside us. The haters want to isolate Israel. They pressure artists to boycott us and turn their backs on our people. George chose to come, perform for his Israeli fans and support the Nova survivors and bereaved families. He has shown courage and real friendship. I am proud to welcome him to our country."

Earlier on Monday, Boy George was hosted by President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. The meeting was also attended by Adams and former Hamas hostage Elkana Bohbot, who was abducted from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre.

Herzog thanked the singer for publicly supporting Israel and the Jewish people in the face of growing antisemitism and hostility toward Israeli artists.

"Today, we want to thank you, Boy George, for standing together with Israel and the Jewish people," Herzog said.

During the meeting, Boy George spoke about the personal consequences of his public support for Israel and the impact of his song "We Will Dance Again," which he dedicated to the Nova festival community and the memory of those murdered at the festival.

"In some ways, the old Boy George no longer exists, because some people don’t see me in the way they used to, and a lot of other people see me in a new way. I like that. I feel like ‘We Will Dance Again’ has forced me to grow up. This experience has made me much more aware of what is out there emotionally and what challenges us."

Boy George is scheduled to visit the Nova Festival Memorial Site in Re'im on Tuesday, November 3, where he will hold a press conference.

On November 4, he will perform at Tel Aviv's Menora Mivtachim Arena, with Israeli singer Ivri Lider appearing as a special guest.

A second performance, dedicated to the Nova community and their families, will take place on November 7, featuring special guest DJ Ofer Nissim.

The singer's visit to Israel is being coordinated by Live Nation Israel, the promoter of his performances, in cooperation with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.