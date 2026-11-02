בוי ג'ורג' נפגש עם הרצוג וחשף את מחיר התמיכה בישראל (צילום: דותן גואטה)

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog hosted British singer-songwriter Boy George at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Monday, thanking him for his public support for Israel and the Jewish people in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

The event was also attended by Sylvan Adams, President of World Jewish Congress Israel, and former Hamas hostage Elkana Bohbot, who was abducted from the Nova music festival.

"Today, we want to thank you, Boy George, for standing together with Israel and the Jewish people," Herzog said.

"In the three years since October 7th, Israel and Jews around the world have faced an onslaught of attacks. In the worlds of culture, art, and music, which ought to bring people together, we have seen a particular strain of discrimination against Israelis and Jews run rampant."

Herzog praised the singer for refusing to remain silent amid hostility toward Israel and the Jewish people. "You stood up and said: ‘If you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews. I don't feel brave, I just need to behave like a human.’ It was this simple yet profound message of moral clarity and decency in your song ‘We Will Dance Again’ that touched the hearts of Jews and Israelis everywhere."

Boy George, whose full name is George Alan O'Dowd, rose to international fame as the lead singer of Culture Club and became one of the most recognizable pop stars of the 1980s.

He has performed in Israel several times over the years, rejecting calls to boycott the country. Since the October 7th Massacre, he has publicly expressed support for Israel and the Jewish people despite facing criticism for his position.

During the summer, he released the song "We Will Dance Again," dedicating it to the Nova festival community and the memory of those murdered at the festival.

Boy George told those gathered at the President's Residence about the price he has paid for standing up for Israel. "In some ways, the old Boy George no longer exists, because some people don’t see me in the way they used to, and a lot of other people see me in a new way. I like that. I feel like ‘We Will Dance Again’ has forced me to grow up. This experience has made me much more aware of what is out there emotionally and what challenges us."

Sylvan Adams expressed his appreciation for the singer's decision to speak out against antisemitism despite not being Jewish himself. "George, you aren’t Jewish, but the Jewish people are facing this wall of hatred, this organized wall of hatred. When we are attacked, we have no choice but to fight back. You, on the other hand, have chosen to engage in this moral campaign against the haters, and for this we are eternally grateful."

Adams added: "We are delighted by your moving song and equally delighted by your visit. Keep singing ‘We Will Dance Again,’ and come back and visit us as often as you like."

One of the most personal moments of the event came when former hostage Elkana Bohbot addressed the British singer. "For me, these words are not just the title of a song. They are life itself. I was kidnapped from the Nova festival, a place where people came to celebrate life and music. They tried to take away our freedom, but they will not take away our spirit."

Bohbot, who spent 738 days in Hamas captivity, thanked Boy George for visiting Israel and standing alongside the victims and survivors of the massacre.

"Today, after 738 days in captivity, I stand here free. Boy George, thank you for your friendship and for choosing to bring your music to Israel. On this occasion, I want to tell you: yes, we will dance again."