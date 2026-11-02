The Zohar condenses an entire cosmology into a single luminous sentence: “God looked into the Torah and created the world; man looks into the Torah and sustains the world" (Zohar II, 161b). The underlying principle is that the Torah created the world. The Torah is the blueprint from which the world came into existence, and the world’s continued existence depends on its study. When a person opens its pages, he connects the world to its divine source and fulfills the very purpose for which it was made.

The prophet Jeremiah gives this idea the weight of Scripture: “If not for My covenant of day and night, I would not have established the laws of heaven and earth" (Jeremiah 33:25). The Talmud in Nedarim pauses over this verse and draws out its astonishing implication. Rabbi Eliezer taught: “Great is the Torah, for if not for Torah, heaven and earth would not have been established" (Nedarim 32a) - for the covenant that endures day and night is the Torah, as it says, “You shall contemplate it day and night" (Joshua 1:8).

The regularity of the cosmos - the reliability of sunrise and seasons - depends on the covenant of Torah study. Taken together, these two teachings offer a powerful perspective. God looked into the Torah to create the world; a person looks into the Torah to sustain it. When a Jew studies Torah, he is not merely engaged in an exercise in acquiring knowledge. According to this mystical understanding, Torah study contributes to creation’s continued existence. The world may appear to run on physical laws, but the Torah reveals its deeper spiritual foundation - the soul that gives rise to the physical laws and makes them operate as they do.

With this in mind, consider a rule codified by Maimonides that, on its own, would be very difficult to make sense of - but through the lens of modern quantum physics, we can begin to appreciate its inner design. Modern science helps us read the Torah’s blueprint, revealing an architecture within these laws that we would otherwise miss.

Here is the general rule (Mishneh Torah, Laws of Sales 5:1). To acquire something, a person must perform an act of acquisition. That act makes the object theirs, and from that moment the responsibilities of ownership begin to rest upon them. Consider a barter exchange, in which two people come together and make a deal. If one person exchanges a cow for a donkey, or wine for oil, the two parties come to terms - whether or not they have carefully assessed the relative value of the two objects. One party then performs meshichah-drawing the article toward himself-or lifts it up, intending to acquire it. At that very moment, the other person acquires the second object stipulated in the exchange, wherever it happens to be located. Even if that object sits on the other end of the world, inside the seller’s own property - even though the buyer never performed meshichah upon it, never touched it, never drew it toward himself in the normal way of pulling it into his ownership - the instant the seller lifts the object he is receiving, the buyer becomes the owner of the distant object, wherever it is.

On its face, this rule is difficult to understand. How and why would the buyer have acquired the object? What act of his made it his responsibility? If the animal on the far side of the world later harms somebody, questions of responsibility now run to the buyer, not the seller - yet the buyer never did anything with that animal. What, exactly, binds him to a creature he has never seen?

Modern physics offers a striking way to think about that question - not a proof of the law, which rests on its own divine authority, but an illuminating comparison.

The phenomenon is quantum entanglement, which Einstein famously dismissed as “spooky action at a distance" - skepticism that decades of experiments have since overturned.

When particles - electrons, atoms, photons - interact and are then separated, they remain joined in a single shared state. Measure one particle, and its partner yields the corresponding outcome instantaneously, no matter how far apart they have traveled, even when nothing at all was done to the second particle. The correlation appears across the room or across the galaxy, with no signal passing between them - and no message can be sent this way, for entanglement cannot transmit information faster than light.

What was once a thought experiment has become laboratory fact: the Bell-test experiments of Aspect, Clauser, and Zeilinger, honored with the 2022 Nobel Prize, settled the question in favor of quantum mechanics and against Einstein’s skepticism. Distance, it turns out, is not the barrier to connection that our everyday intuitions suppose.

The resonance with Maimonides’ rule is hard to miss.

In the law of barter exchange, two objects that enter a single transaction remain bound across any distance: an act performed on one - the lifting of the wine - simultaneously alters the reality of the other, the oil on the far side of the world, conferring ownership and, with it, responsibility.

For one who accepts the Torah as the blueprint of creation, this is no coincidence. The halakhah encodes, in the language of covenant and ownership, the same deep truth that physics has only now caught up to: that connection can be real even when no physical chain of cause and effect links the things connected. Torah law - that is, Jewish law - legislated nonlocal connection into the everyday law of buying and selling centuries before anyone could demonstrate that such connection is woven into the fabric of matter itself. Modern science is not the source of the rule’s truth, but it helps us appreciate its wisdom - revealing a world whose deepest structure is far more relational, far less mechanical, than the clockwork universe our ancestors were taught to imagine.

This is why recent scientific discoveries, far from threatening faith, can deepen it. Science is not the rival of the blueprint; it is the slow, painstaking reading of it.

Every generation of physicists peers a little deeper into the architecture of creation and finds greater intricacy, greater unity, greater connection - precisely what one would expect if the world were built from a single, infinite wisdom. Discoveries revealing a universe bound together by invisible threads point toward the oneness of God, in whom all things are one.

And this is the purpose hidden within it all: to pave the way for Moshiach, so everyone will come to worship the One God together - fulfilling the promise that the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of God as the waters cover the sea. The world was created through Torah, and Torah sustains it. When we study its words, we are not merely learning; we are upholding the heavens and the earth (our own world), reading the blueprint alongside its Architect, and connecting all of creation back to the Oneness from which it came.

When we study its words, we are not merely learning; we are upholding the heavens and the earth, reading the blueprint alongside its Architect, and connecting all of creation back to the Oneness from which it came. As Moses reminded Israel before they entered the Land: ‘And you who cleave to Hashem your God are all alive today’ (Deuteronomy 4:4) - for the one who cleaves to Torah cleaves to the Life of all worlds.

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