Am Yisrael Chai’s Dream Raffle is making dreams come true again this year, with several exciting prize drawings. Last year, the grand prize winner was Aryeh Luria from Jerusalem, a 22-year-old married father of one. Thousands of people watched live as he won his dream apartment. After his win, Aryeh shared an emotional thought: “One phone call changed my entire life."

Click here now to secure your chance to enter the big drawings!>>>

Here’s what a single ticket could have in store for you.

The Grand Prize: A Luxury Apartment in Jerusalem

The biggest dream of all and the highlight of the raffle is a stunning luxury apartment in Jerusalem worth $1.3 million. As always, the grand prize drawing will be broadcast live so everyone can share in the excitement.

This year’s apartment comes with major upgrades, the kind Am Yisrael Chai is known for. The winner will walk into a home that is more luxurious, more modern, and more beautifully designed than ever before. “Our most beautiful design yet," promises the organization’s chairman, Shmuel Sackett.

Bonus Drawings

There will also be several bonus drawings this year, each with a $15,000 cash prize. The next one is coming up on Rosh Chodesh Kislev, so don’t miss your chance to enter! Bonus winners’ names are published on the website as well, keeping everything transparent, genuine, and exciting.

An Extra Special Upgrade: The Super Ticket

There’s a brand new option this year: the Super Ticket! If you win the apartment with a Super Ticket, it comes with $25,000 worth of furniture and home appliances.

How does it work? Choose your ticket package, add just NIS 70 at checkout, and select the complete furnishing package for your entry. That includes furniture for the living room, dining room, and bedrooms, plus home appliances. And here’s the best part: that one NIS 70 upgrade covers your entire order. Even if you buy 100 tickets, every one of them becomes a Super Ticket!

Making Other People’s Dreams Come True

Torah institutions, farmers, and soldiers serving in the field are just some of the causes supported by the donations raised through ticket purchases. So while your ticket gives you a chance at the grand prize, it also gives you the opportunity to take part in the meaningful mitzvah of tzedakah.

Registration has just opened, and there’s a special launch offer: buy one ticket, get one free on every ticket! Enter the Dream Raffle today. Who knows? Maybe this year, you’ll be the one getting the phone call that changes your life…

Click here now to secure your chance to enter the big drawings!>>>