I Just Got Attacked!!

Violent attack at University of Michigan: Conservative political commentator and pro-Israel content creator Liz Benichou, known on social media as Based in Malibu, was attacked on Sunday during an event on campus.

According to footage circulated online, a young woman approached her, shoved her forcefully to the ground and kicked her. The incident ended with the arrest of the suspect, identified as 18-year-old student Tammolyn Togochog.

The attack took place before Benichou had even reached the information table assigned to her at the event. According to Benichou, the suspect, who identified herself as a supporter of Abdul El-Sayed, an anti-Israel Democratic Senate candidate, approached her and attacked her without warning.

In several videos of the incident, the sequence of events on campus can be seen unfolding. The suspect initially approached a table displaying a question intended to spark discussion among students: "Is Islam compatible with the West?"

The young woman addressed those present and demanded that they show proof that the event had been authorized. She was later seen raising her hand and aggressively slapping near the face of one of the event organizers.

But the confrontation did not end there. Footage filmed from another angle shows the suspect approaching Benichou, forcefully shoving her and knocking her to the ground. After Benichou fell, the young woman is seen kicking her before bystanders intervened and pulled her away.

Security personnel at the scene arrested the suspect, who was taken in for police questioning while shouting at Benichou: "I should have killed you when I had the chance."

The pro-Israel activist responded to the incident in a statement, writing: "I was physically attacked simply for showing up and exercising my First Amendment rights."

"Political violence has no place in America. I am safe, receiving medical attention, and will be okay. If the attacker's intention was to intimidate or silence me, it simply won't work."