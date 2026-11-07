EduExpo 2026 | From US campuses to Israel: Why Jewish students are choosing to study here

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Avital Feldman, head of the English desk at the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration's Israel Student Authority, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News ahead of the Israel EduExpo events taking place throughout the United States.

Avital says that "one of the main reasons that many students choose to study in Israel is the quality of higher education in Israel and all the different study options they have here. Another, more recent reason is the changes that have been happening and are also being felt in the United States since October 7, particularly on campuses. The impact of October 7 was not limited to Israel. It was also felt in different countries, and particularly on campuses."

She acknowledges that despite antisemitism, October 7, terrorism and the war in Israel, these developments do not deter students from coming here, even given the security challenges. "Since October 7, students on campuses in the United States have been feeling that they are unable to express their own identity and have found themselves in very difficult situations on campus. As a result, they can't really enjoy campus life or those years of study as they would wish to," she said.

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Avital agrees that "many students are not motivated by fear. They don't decide to come to Israel because they are afraid of what's happening on campuses there, but because they really feel connected to Israel and have a sense of belonging. They feel that when they're in Israel, they can express themselves and their Jewish identity. Jewish life on campus in Israel, or simply in Israel, is life," she said.

On the quality of academic studies in Israel, Avital says that "studying in Israel isn't a compromise. Israeli higher education institutions are ranked very highly, with institutions appearing among the top 100 and even the top 50."

Click here for information about the Miami event on Nov. 15

She continued, saying that "students know that Israeli universities are highly ranked and very well known globally. Research is a major part of Israel's academic institutions, and people decide to come to Israeli universities and colleges to conduct research and experience what it's like to be at the center of innovation, whether in agricultural innovation, medical innovation or even the social sciences. Israel is the place to be."

"Many people recognize that Israel is not only the Startup Nation, but also the Innovation Nation, and that is why they come from all over the world. Being on campuses in Israel offers such a global experience. You're able to study in English and meet people from different countries, so you don't feel like you're the odd one out," she added.

Avital explained that many academic institutions throughout Israel are preparing to welcome these new students and have developed special academic programs, often referred to as aliyah or integration programs. These are tailored to people coming from different countries to study in Israel, with the goal of helping them integrate smoothly into Israeli culture and academia.

"Students begin their studies in English while attending Ulpan classes to improve their Hebrew. After that year, they integrate into Hebrew-language classes. This gives them a smooth transition and the best of both worlds: they start their studies in a language they're comfortable with and then move into Hebrew, which is a significant added value," she said.

Join the Israel EduExpo events - CLICK HERE

On government assistance to new students, Avital says that "the government sees higher education as a stepping stone toward succeeding and integrating into the Israeli job market and society, and wants to invest as much as possible in these students to help them succeed. We offer new Olim who come to study in Israel full tuition scholarships for the duration of their studies. The government also offers pre-academic programs to prepare students for higher education in Israel. If anyone needs to take the English proficiency exam or the psychometric exam, for example, we offer preparatory courses, all subsidized by the government."

"In addition to financial assistance, which is a major part of the support, we offer a comprehensive support system that allows students to focus on their studies without having to worry about paying for their degrees. The government will take care of the rest. This includes English-speaking counselors on campus who are available to students 24/7, as well as mental health support if anything comes up. We work with social workers and provide academic support, so if anyone feels they're falling behind, we have people who can help.

"We also have mentorship programs in which we match new students with someone who either made aliyah a long time ago or speaks very good English and is studying in the same field. These mentors can accompany the new students throughout the year. So there's a great deal of support beyond the financial assistance, because we really want students to focus on their studies while we take care of the rest," she added.

Avital also discussed the EduExpo events taking place throughout the United States, special events designed to help students make their decisions and understand that Israel is waiting to welcome them.

"We're bringing Israel to the United States. We're bringing representatives of academic institutions. These events will take place between November 15 and 22 in Florida, Atlanta, Boston and, finally, New York. Our goal is to showcase the different opportunities available to people interested in studying in Israel, including academic programs and even short-term options. We want them to be able to come to one place, a one-stop shop, where they can speak to all the representatives, ask all their questions and get a clear picture of what's available," she said, emphasizing that EduExpo is a "one stop shop" for soon-to-be students.

Click here for information about the Miami event on Nov. 15

Avital concluded with a personal message to young men and women considering this option.

"My advice to these students is not to be afraid to ask questions. We're there to provide answers, and they shouldn't think that their questions are too much or too complicated. We're there to help them through the process, show them all the options and tailor the right path for each individual."

"There are challenges. We're not going to sugarcoat it. It's a leap of faith. But there's so much support. Israelis, in general, want to help. These young men and women will come to Israel and see how much Israelis appreciate them and want to help. People will be there every step of the way, as will the government and the higher education institutions. There's so much support, and all they need to do at this point is ask the questions. We're here to provide the answers and guide the way," she concluded.