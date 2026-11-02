Speaker Mike Johnson does hilarious Trump impression

US House Speaker Mike Johnson surprised the crowd at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday when he launched into an imitation of President Donald Trump - who was standing just behind him on stage.

Johnson was speaking about Trump's demanding work schedule, saying that the president frequently calls him in the middle of the night.

"The man calls me at one o'clock in the morning, and also at 5:00 a.m.," Johnson told the audience.

He then switched to an exaggerated imitation of Trump's distinctive voice, reenacting one of their late-night conversations.

"'Mikey, are you sleeping? No sir, of course not. Sleep is for sissies,'" Johnson said in Trump's voice.

Johnson continued the act, pretending to respond: "'What's on your mind, Mr. President?'" before imitating Trump again: "'I don't know, let's talk about whatever.'"

Realizing that Trump was standing directly behind him, Johnson abruptly ended the impression, turning to the president and joking: "I'm not going to do my impression in front of you. Sorry, I didn't plan that."

The lighthearted moment drew attention online, with viewers praising Johnson's unexpectedly convincing impression.

The two appeared together in Iowa as part of Trump's campaign push ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, with Republicans seeking to maintain their position in Congress.