New assessments of Iran's military arsenal and the deployment of US forces in the Middle East provide an updated picture of the military capabilities and preparations in the region.

According to Israeli security assessments, Iran currently possesses approximately 1,700 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israeli territory. Its arsenal also includes an estimated 80,000 drones, including systems designed for military use, as well as thousands of short- and medium-range missiles.

At the same time, the United States continues to strengthen its military presence in the region. Two American aircraft carriers are expected to be deployed in the area, with one currently en route. The US naval presence also includes 14 warships, 13 of which are destroyers.

Additional aerial assets, including refueling aircraft and air defense systems, are continuing to arrive in the region.

However, significant gaps remain in the American military deployment. There are currently no F-22 fighter jets or bomber aircraft stationed in the area, while the number of F-15 fighter jets is lower than during Operation Roaring Lion.

The assessments are based on data from Israel's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).