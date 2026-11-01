Israeli President Isaac Herzog will begin to consult with the factions elected to the Knesset on Wednesday before assigning the mandate to form the next government.

The Director General of the President's Office, Eyal Shviki, sent official invitations on Sunday to faction representatives.

Shviki stated that the President expects the representatives to arrive with an open mind and a willingness to prevent further elections. Per Herzog's directive, the meetings with the factions will be broadcast live to the public.

Beyond the right-wing parties, expected to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Yashar and Democrats parties that will support Gadi Eisenkot, it remains unclear whom Yisrael Beytenu and Together will recommend.

Meanwhile, United Torah Judaism is considering refraining from recommending any candidate to the President for the task of forming the next government. MKs Yaakov Asher, Yitzhak Goldknopf, and Meir Porush are discussing the matter this evening.