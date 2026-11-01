Tel Aviv Stock Exchange CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev is calling on Israel's political party leaders to form a broad government based on inter-bloc agreements and to put Israel's economic future ahead of political considerations.

In an open letter published on Sunday in light of the election results, Ben-Zeev warned that continued political disputes could undermine the country's ability to realize its economic potential.

"This is the moment in which national responsibility must overcome short-term political considerations," Ben-Zeev wrote. "A broad government, relying on inter-bloc agreements, does not require the elimination of disagreement or the waiver of principles. It requires the recognition of the fact that there are national obligations larger than our differences, and that Israel's economic future cannot be held for ransom by political arguments.

According to Ben-Zeev, the Israeli economy has shown extraordinary resilience, even during difficult times, and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has performed among the best in the world. That said, he stressed that a stable long-term economic policy is required to maintain growth.

Ben-Zeev called on the next government to pass a responsible and pro-growth budget, increase infrastructure investment, adjust the education system to future needs, and expand labor market participation. He stressed the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords and opening new markets to Israeli companies.

Regarding the markets, he made clear that political and economic stability are the main conditions for attracting investment. "Investors are looking for opportunities, but they demand certainty, consistent policies, and a clear economic horizon," he wrote.

He concludes his letter addressing the party leaders: "I call on the public leaders from every edge of the political spectrum to find the common denominator and form a government that can lead an aspirational economic agenda, to ensure the continued growth of the economy and to translate its achievements into a true improvement in Israeli citizens' lives."