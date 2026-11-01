Instead of guessing what the receiver would like to get (and just hoping it would be a success), they are handed the choice to decide for themselves, with an emphasis on experiential gifts that make for an opportunity to leave a lasting memory, be it a lovely meal at a nice restaurant, a pampering massage or even skydiving.

Material gifts wear out over time. They get old and often end up collecting dust in a rarely opened drawer. But experiences are irreplaceable and stay with us for a long time. They become part of our own personal story and linger on as fond moments to look back on. So what types of experiential gifts are there?

Culinary experiences make for gifts that any foodie would appreciate. Some of the choices include an urban culinary tour, a cooking or baking workshop, visiting a vineyard or brewery or having a great dinner at a fancy restaurant.



Cultural experiences are another great way to spice up your schedule, in the form of tickets to cultural events such as live music shows, theater and cinema, museums or lectures.



Wellness experiences make for a thoughtful way to treat someone who values health and wellbeing. Here are just a handful of examples: spa day, Watsu, ice baths, mindfulness and healthy cooking courses.



Sports and extreme sports for the not-so-faint of heart are also an option, and some of the choices include rafting, surfing, racing, skydiving, scuba diving, powered parachutes or bungee jumping.



Enriching experiences are for those who are always up for learning new skills through lessons or courses. Some of the options include carpentry, ceramic painting, sewing, photography or playing an instrument.

How to choose the perfect gift?

First, think about the receiver. What does their day look like? Their routine? What are their personal preferences and interests? The more closely related the gift is to the receiver’s interests, the higher the chance that it would make for a perfect match.Here’s a pro-tip: the biggest hints might just come up naturally while chatting to them. Make a mental note of what they’re excited about and translate that into a great surprise for them. They would be receiving a truly exciting gift that is tailor-made for their interests, which is a thoughtful gesture.When you hand someone the freedom to choose their own experiential gift, the message is that you care. What you are really saying is that you put thought into it, and you’ve handed them an opportunity to invest their time in something they love to do and makes them happy. Even if we think we know what they would love as a gift, we might end up choosing the wrong thing.

With a BUYME Gift Card, the receiver gets to decide the What, When and How out of a variety of amazing gifts and experiences.

How to send a memorable gift? In gifts, as in life, it’s the little details that can make all the difference. How much you are willing to spend on a gift may play a part, but it’s not necessarily what would make for an exciting gesture. Here are some ideas worth adding to the mix:

Put some real thought into your choice. Focusing on what the receiver truly loves or needs can transform even a modest gesture into a memorable and emotional gift for them.



A heartfelt message. Your words carry meaning! Don’t skip adding a personal message containing a shared memory, a private joke or some things you love and appreciate about them. This adds emotional value to your gift.

When you send a BUYME Gift Card, you can attach a message in your own words, a video, a recording or a picture.



Timing is everything. A well-timed gift feels much more personal. Ensuring it is sent right on time is another way for you to express how you really went the extra mile so that the receiver feels loved. And when it comes to timing, a BUYME Gift Card is a great choice, because you can schedule it precisely ahead of time if you wish, so that you can choose your gift in advance and have it automatically sent.