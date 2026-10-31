קולות הקשר של מח״ט יהודה, אלוף-משנה דותן מלול

Israeli forces demolished the homes of two terrorists responsible for the deadly attack at the Yehuda Junction in Hebron, completing an eight-day counterterrorism operation in the city. The demolitions took place Friday under the command of the Yehuda Brigade and the 98th Division, with IDF engineering troops from the elite Yahalom Unit carrying out the operation.



The two terrorists had been killed during an exchange of fire with Israeli soldiers at the junction the previous weekend. Two IDF soldiers were killed in the confrontation. Three additional soldiers were lightly wounded.

Yehuda Brigade Commander Col. Dotan Malul addressed the operation in radio communications released by the IDF, emphasizing that Israeli forces would continue their counterterrorism activities throughout the area.

"On the eve of Shabbat, after eight days of operations, we are destroying the homes of the cursed terrorists who tried to harm residents of the area and encountered our heroic IDF soldiers," Malul said. "We are here in the heart of Hebron, ready and prepared for any mission. The Yehuda Brigade will continue standing guard at all times and will not allow terrorism or Hamas to raise their heads."

The operation also carried significance for the soldiers of the Aryeh Battalion of the IDF's Search and Rescue Brigade, who took part in the original clash and lost two of their comrades. The battalion commander paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, saying their sacrifice would guide the battalion's continued operations.

"Last week, in a clash with terrorists at the Yehuda Junction, soldiers of the Aryeh Battalion fought to defend the citizens of the State of Israel. During the battle, two heroes fell. We will continue operating in their spirit and in their memory."

The demolitions were part of a broader eight-day operation in Hebron targeting terrorist infrastructure and symbols glorifying terrorists. On Thursday, IDF troops demolished monuments honoring terrorists in the city. The following day, they completed the demolition of the homes belonging to the two terrorists killed in the junction clash.

The commander of the 101st Battalion praised his soldiers for their work throughout the operation.

"The 101st Battalion has been operating in an intensive operation in Hebron over the past eight days. Today, we destroyed the homes of the terrorists who tried to harm Israeli civilians and encountered our heroic IDF soldiers. Yesterday, we demolished monuments glorifying cursed terrorists. I am proud of you and your tireless efforts to protect the security of the State of Israel. Until victory."