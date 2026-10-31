Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has threatened immediate retaliation against any future attacks on Iran, declaring that American and Israeli assets will be within range of Iranian forces. Meanwhile, reports indicate that an American delegation may join negotiations with Iran in Qatar.

Sources involved in mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran told the Qatari newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed that progress has been made in negotiations taking place in Qatar, with an American delegation expected to join discussions with Iranian representatives in Doha.

According to the sources, preliminary understandings have reportedly been reached regarding Iran's nuclear program, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and economic incentives for Tehran. China and Russia are also expected to serve as guarantors of any agreement eventually reached.

The United States has not officially confirmed the report.

At the same time, Khamenei issued a direct warning to Israel and the United States in a post on X following a meeting with senior Iranian military commanders.

"Every level or type of threat must be met with an immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions," Khamenei wrote.

He added that if Iran's enemies resume military attacks or acts of terrorism against the Islamic Republic, "it will be the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people who determine when and under what conditions these attacks will end."

Khamenei also called for a comprehensive revision of Iran's military target bank, saying it must ensure that all American and Israeli assets, both physical and non-physical, fall within the reach of Iranian armed forces.