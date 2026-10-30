The Democratic Party has officially normalized Jew-hatred in the final days of the midterm election campaign.

The full weight of the party has been thrown behind the candidacy of Abdul El-Sayed, a radical who called on the Muslim Brotherhood to destroy the freedom of the press in Egypt in 2012, made excuses for an attempt to murder dozens of Jewish toddlers and blow up a synagogue, and refuses to distance himself for Hasan Piker, one of America’s foremost antisemites and America-haters.

In recent weeks, former President Barack Obama has dropped all pretense of moderation or basic human decency, campaigning for El-Sayed’s pro-terrorist and anti-Jewish being allowed to live candidacy, while engaging in blatant antisemitism of his own with his blaming of the entire Middle East conflict on Jews taking “excessive" land, this during a visit to Ireland.

Don’t expect Obama to condemn the pro-El-Sayed put out by Hasan Piker’s uncle, Cenk Uygur. The man who named his organization after the group that committed the Armenian Genocide decided it was time to rerelease the ad he made in 2024 as part of his illegal presidential run in which he lied about the Biden-era inflation being the result of US aid to Israel and the October 7 war. It is almost 2027, and the war in Gaza has been over for a year, but antisemitism and scapegoating Jews never goes out of style.

Very few Democrats have condemned the ad for its lies and the hatred it incites against American Jews and anyone who thinks Jewish children shouldn’t be murdered. The El-Sayed campaign has merely denied involvement with the ad, refusing to condemn it, because condemning it would go against El-Sayed’s own antisemitic beliefs.

Former Obama aide Jon Lovett had the audacity to claim that Jews have a “moral obligation" to vote for El-Sayed, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that if Hitler had a D in front of his name, Lovett would still demand that Jews vote for him. He is hardly the first Democrat this to call on Jews to knowingly endanger their very survival for the sake of a Democratic Senate seat. In perhaps the most Orwellian remarks of the entire campaign, Lovett claimed that electing antisemites would somehow “protect" Jews from the antisemites, as if giving people who support the murder of Jews power can have any result other than the obvious.

Not to be outdone, New York Governor Kathy Hochul went out of her way to normalize the wave of antisemitic violence in her state this week by blaming Israel’s leader for the violence she will not take action to stop. Instead of doing her job and protecting the 1 million Jewish residents of her state, she chose to whine about how “hard" her job is because of Benjamin Netanyahu, injecting herself into an election on another continent and probably giving Netanyahu more votes in the process. But this is the path she chose ever since chose to embrace New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and to pander to his incessant Jew-hate.

-The Democrats already normalized Naziism by rallying behind Graham Platner and his Totenkopf tattoo.

-They have normalized attacking Jews on the street, attacking synagogues, and scapegoating Jews for problems real and imagined.

-They have declared that there is no level of Jew-hate, not supporting Hamas, and not supporting Hitler’s final solution in America, that is too far for them.

-They have normalized every big lie about Israel and the Jewish people.

In 2028, expect Goebbels-style political ads blaming Jews for all the problems in America and for problems that are completely made up to become more ubiquitous. As the Democrats normalize this hate and move the Overton window closer and closer to 1930s Germany, as Nazis and Hamas supporters become increasingly welcomed while Jews are increasingly ostracized, Uygur’s ad will serve as a harbinger of things to come, the first of many ads designed to foster hatred of American Jews in addition to Israel.

These are already dangerous times for Jews in America. The takeover of the Democratic Party by the most radical antisemites is nearly complete, and the emerging Nazi-loving

“woke right" may drag the Republicans down a similar destructive path if Vice President JD Vance becomes the face of the party in 2028.

Electing people like El-Sayed would show that attacking Jews is a winning platform. Reelecting Hochul in New York would send the same message about scapegoating Jews for being assaulted on the street or in the synagogue.

When hating Jews is so normalized that it is a winning platform, America will have entered a dark age indeed, one from which it may never recover.