With the vote count in Israel's 26th Knesset elections complete, the right-wing and haredi bloc holds 53 seats. Alongside veteran lawmakers, 12 newcomers will enter the Knesset, several of whom rose to national prominence following the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war.

Among Likud's newly elected lawmakers is Talik Gvili, the mother of Ran Gvili, a police special forces officer who fell on October 7. She became a prominent public figure through her campaign to bring her son home from Gaza. Joining her are Jacob Bardugo, a political commentator closely associated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Elisha Medan, an IDF reservist who lost both legs while fighting in the Gaza Strip; and attorney David Peter, a conservative legal scholar and former researcher at the Kohelet Policy Forum who has represented the government in legal proceedings.

Talik Gvili Photo: Arutz Sheva

Otzma Yehudit's new representative is Hanamel Dorfman, 31, a former chief of staff to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. A lawyer by profession, Dorfman previously served as the party's legal adviser and was closely involved in the minister's office operations and efforts to advance his policies. He will now move from a behind-the-scenes role into the parliamentary arena.

The joint Religious Zionist-Zehut list will welcome Tzvika Mor, the father of former hostage Eitan Mor and chairman of the Tikva Forum, as well as Itamar Eitam, a reserve lieutenant colonel and educator who was seriously wounded in combat in Gaza. Eitam is the son of former minister Effi Eitam.

Itamar Eitam Photo: Arutz Sheva7

United Torah Judaism's new lawmakers include Moshe Rosenthal, the former head of the Bnei Brak Municipality's Education Administration; Elyakim Shtark, a representative of the Belz Hasidic community; and Yehuda Leib Weissfish, chairman of the Union of Yeshiva Students and a close associate of Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

Joining Shas will be Dror Amos, chairman of the Haifa Religious Council. Amos served for many years in command and management positions in the IDF and has also been involved in charitable work and providing assistance to bereaved families.