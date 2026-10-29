HaRav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir

The Prophet declares: “But you, Israel, My servant, Jacob whom I have chosen, the offspring of Abraham, My beloved" (Isaiah 41:8).

Abraham merited being called “My beloved" because of his great love for Hashem, blessed be He, a love that was tested through ten trials, as our Sages stated: “Our father Abraham, of blessed memory, was tested with ten trials and withstood them all, to demonstrate how great was the love of our father Abraham" (Avot 5:4).

The culmination of these trials was the Binding of Isaac, in which the Holy One, blessed be He, tells him: “Please take your son, your only son, whom you love, Isaac, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt offering upon one of the mountains that I will tell you" (Genesis 22:2).

The culmination of the trials was also the greatest revelation of the love and self-sacrifice of our forefathers Abraham and Isaac. True love, which does not depend on anything, is revealed when those who love carry out the will of the one they love, despite all the difficulties and obstacles. On the contrary, the greater the difficulties, the greater the love that is brought from potential into actual expression.

Love and self-sacrifice do not go to waste. This is true even in human relationships. Parents who give their love to their children when they are still infants will discover the love of their children when they grow old.

How much more so, and all the more so, does the love and self-sacrifice of our forefathers Abraham and Isaac for Hashem, blessed be He, stand to the merit of the Jewish People throughout the generations. The revelation of Hashem’s great love for Israel and the revelation of Israel’s love for Hashem are the pinnacle of our lives, as we pray every day: “And He brings a Redeemer to their children’s children, for the sake of His Name, with love."

And as Rabbi Kook, of blessed memory, stated: “Faith and love are the very essence of life in this world and in the World to Come."

Fortunate are we, how good is our portion, that He Who chooses His people Israel with love has implanted in our souls the great love that appeared in our forefather Abraham at the Binding of Isaac, as we say every day in the Shema: “And you shall love Hashem your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your might" - not only as a commandment, but also as a promise.

How proud we should feel to belong to such a great nation!