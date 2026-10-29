She is 15, one of eight children. She cooks, dresses the little ones, cares for them, and helps raise her younger siblings.

Their father passed away. Their mother is now battling a serious illness, and as her condition worsened, the entire household fell onto the shoulders of her oldest daughter.

>> Give here now and help this 15-year-old carry the load

Instead of living the life of a teenager, she is trying to keep an entire family from falling apart. The family is struggling with even the most basic necessities, and it gets harder every day.

Rebbetzin Leah Kolodetsky has issued an appeal on behalf of this family. In her letter, she blesses those who take part in helping them, that they should merit all the blessings written in the Torah.

>> Join the 151 donors who have already stepped up

The goal is $30,000, enough to support the family for the next six months. So far, 151 donors have given $5,335, which leaves $24,665 still to raise. The money will cover food, household bills and basic needs, and give the family room to breathe.

A gift of $72 helps provide basic necessities for the children. $180 helps with food and essential household expenses, and $360 gives the family a week of breathing room.

Six months in which these children can feel that someone is holding them up. Six months in which a 15-year-old girl might, even for a moment, get to be a child again.

>> Help this family get back on their feet; give now

Every donation is tax-deductible.