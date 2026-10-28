A Widow, 9 Orphans, and Debts She Cannot Carry Alone

For more than 2 years, Dikla Cohen has raised nine children and carried her late husband's debts by herself.

Avihu Cohen was the man people called when they needed help. A building contractor and a father of nine, he showed up during the war and through hard times with his time, his strength, and whatever he had. Then, suddenly, he was gone.

His wife, Dikla, was left alone with nine grieving children, debts she cannot pay, and no one left to bring in an income.

>> Give here now and help Dikla keep her children secure

אנגלית עם הרב

For more than two years, Dikla tried to manage without asking anyone for anything. Every bill, every need of nine children, every bedtime full of tears fell on her alone. Now she has run out of ways to carry it quietly.

Picture Shabbos in the Cohen home. Nine children around the table, one chair empty, the voice that made Kiddush silent. The children look to their mother, and she has to be strong for every one of them.

Rabbi Yigal Cohen, head of the Yabia Omer institutions and a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, wrote in his letter of recommendation for Dikla, "She does not have enough for her living and her children's needs, so it is a great mitzvah for anyone who can to help her".

>> Fulfill this great mitzvah with a gift today

The fund's goal is $150,000. So far, 236 donors have given $9,355, which leaves $140,645 still to raise. The money will go toward the debts Avihu left behind, a stable household, and basic security for nine children.

The campaign suggests $36, $72, $180, $360, or $1,000, and any amount helps. Then send this page to one more person. It may reach the one who changes everything for this family.

Avihu never turned away someone in need. We cannot bring their father back, but we can make sure his wife and children are not left alone.

>> Stand with Dikla and her nine children, give now

Every donation is tax-deductible.