Democrats hate--and fear--President Trump’s stunning record!

Joan Swirsky is a New York-based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

In the 1960s, I started out as a liberal because all those fuzzy feelings that leftist doctrine aroused in me “felt" virtuous and empathic and in sync with my desire to be a good person.

But I was pretty quickly disabused of those sentiments as I got a real-life taste of what liberalism was all about.

What replaced those fuzzy feelings was an attraction to FACTS, those pesky things that can be proven by objective and empirical examination. In fact, it was facts that motivated me to enter nursing school when I was 27, after my three children were in school.

For instance, if I, as a nurse, inject medication into a patient’s IV, there is a right dose and a wrong dose. The first can cure you, the other can kill you. That’s a fact!

It's the same with politics.

I’ve asked countless people a very simple question: What have Democrats ever done to help or improve America? Interestingly, the only answer I ever got is Social Security! They had to go back more than 80-90 years to come up with that answer.

But it’s not completely accurate. There is also the Marshall Plan after World War 2, the Peace Corps, Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, Unemployment Benefits, and Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

And although Democrats had a collective nervous breakdown when President Trump changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, they seemed to forget about their own fetish for changing names when Democrat presidents, senators and members of Congress changed the following… this is the short list:

· Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day.

· Washington Redskins to Washington Commanders.

· Aunt Jemima to Pearl Milling Company.

· Uncle Ben’s to Ben’s Original.

· Illegal Alien to Undocumented Noncitizen.

· Woman to Birthing Person.

· Mother and Father to Non-Gestational and Gestational Parent.

Can’t make it up!

The midterm lies

Now that the midterms are literally days away, and Trump Derangement Syndrome has not even remotely abated, and the avalanche of lawfare and consistently biased and bad press is still going full bore, it’s time for--you guessed it--some cold, hard, as well as amazing and encouraging FACTS!

According to British author and political commentator Daniel Jupp, on his daily Substack commentary, Jupplandia, “As the US gets closer and closer to the midterms, Republican success or failure depends on whether the American people subscribe to a myth. That myth is the idea that the US has declined under Trump."

Jupp and others cite the whining about high food and gas prices.

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Article submission -- Trump's astounding record Inbox Joan Swirsky 4:27 AM (6 hours ago) to Joan , bcc: me October 27, 2026 For the Midterms, Democrats Hate President Trump’s Stunning Record! Unless Democrats succeed in rigging the upcoming midterm elections, Americans will continue to benefit and prosper from the POTUS’s heroic vision. By Joan Swirsky For the Midterms, Democrats Hate--and Fear--President Trump’s Stunning Record! By Joan Swirsky In the 1960s, I started out as a liberal because all those fuzzy feelings that leftist doctrine aroused in me “felt" virtuous and empathic and in sync with my desire to be a good person. But I was pretty quickly disabused of those sentiments as I got a real-life taste of what liberalism was all about, which I wrote about here. What replaced those fuzzy feelings was an attraction to FACTS, those pesky things that can be proven by objective and empirical examination. In fact, it was facts that motivated me to enter nursing school when I was 27, after my three children were in school. For instance, if I, as a nurse, inject medication into a patient’s IV, there is a right dose and a wrong dose. The first can cure you, the other can kill you. That’s a fact! THE SAME THING WITH POLITICS I’ve asked countless people a very simple question: What have Democrats ever done to help or improve America? Interestingly, the only answer I ever got is Social Security! They had to go back more than 80-90 years to come up with that answer. But it’s not completely accurate. There is also the Marshall Plan after World War 2, the Peace Corps, Medicare, Medicaid, Head Start, Unemployment Benefits, and other Socialist programs like Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and a few others. And although Democrats predictably had a collective nervous breakdown when President Trump changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, they seemed to forget about their own fetish for changing names when Democrat presidents, senators and members of Congress changed the following… this is the short list: · Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day. · Washington Redskins to Washington Commanders. · Aunt Jemima to Pearl Milling Company. · Uncle Ben’s to Ben’s Original. · Illegal Alien to Undocumented Noncitizen. · Woman to Birthing Person. · Mother and Father to Non-Gestational and Gestational Parent. Can’t make it up! THE DEMOCRAT MIDTERM LIES Now that the midterms are literally days away, and the psychotic Trump Derangement Syndrome has not even remotely abated, and the avalanche of lawfare and consistently biased and bad press is still going full bore, it’s time for--you guessed it--some cold, hard, as well as amazing and encouraging FACTS! According to British author and political commentator Daniel Jupp, on his daily Substack commentary, Jupplandia, “As the US gets closer and closer to the midterms, Republican success or failure depends on whether the American people subscribe to a myth. That myth is the idea that the US has declined under Trump." Jupp and others cite the whining about high food and gas prices, forgettting who (Biden) shut off offshore driling, Alaska drilling, the Keystone pipeline, stopped new oil and gas leasing on federal lands - and there's more. Yet others, like CEO of Martin Capital, Rod D. Martin, have chosen to make a comprehensive inventory of President Trump’s 25 major accomplishments inonly the past two years--“not a list of promises [but] of laws enacted, poverty reduced, cases won, policies implemented, agreements secured, and measurable results," Mr. Martin writes. Here is the short list of his findings:

1. Poverty hit its lowest rate in history, while real household income reached its all-time high.

In Trump’s first year back, America’s poverty rate fell to 10.2 percent - the lowest rate ever recorded. Real (inflation-adjusted) median household income reached $87,460, its highest ever. And child poverty fell to an historic low as well.

2. Trump Restored American Safety and Sovereignty. He made the border a real border again and reversed mass migration. The Border Patrol has now recorded 17 consecutive months without releasing a single apprehended illegal alien into the United States and America recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least half a century. Nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the country, whether voluntarily or involuntarily: more than 675,000 forcibly deported and the rest “self-deported."

3. He signed the Laken Riley Act - and required detention of criminal illegal aliens. Named for an innocent girl murdered by an illegal alien, the Laken Riley Act requires federal authorities to detain illegals arrested for theft, burglary, shoplifting, assaulting police, or any crime causing death or serious injury. It also allows states to sue officials who refuse to enforce it. Laken Riley should still be alive. This law will prevent tragedies like hers.

4. History’s biggest drop in violent crime, lowest rate in 126 years. According to FBI data, violent crime in America dropped an incredible 9.7 percent in 2025 - the largest one-year decline in history. Murder fell 18.1 percent; robbery fell 18.5 percent. And America’s violent crime rate is its lowest since 1900. And…since Trump took office, the FBI has captured all ten of its Top 10 Most Wanted - a first in the Bureau’s history.

5. Trump made the 2017 tax cuts permanent…and better.The One Big Beautiful Bill locked in the largest tax cut in modern history, including the doubled standard deduction, the expanded Child Tax Credit, and 100 percent expensing for factories and equipment. It also delivered No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, an abolition of most taxes on Social Security benefits, and major relief for seniors.

“Every Democrat voted no," Martin reports. “With the 2017 act set to expire in December 2025, that would have resulted in the largest tax hike in American history."

Martin goes on to elaborate on the president’s shifting global energy dominance from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of America, shutting down the leftwing slush fund known as USAID, getting men out of women’s sports, opening investment accounts for nearly 70 million American children, enacting our country’s first nationwide school-choice program, targeting anti-Christian bias, forcing NATO to stop freeloading, brokering eight peace deals in just eight months, and launching the first-ever true missile defense system, the Golden Dome, in U.S. history.

You can read in-depth descriptions of these astounding achievements at the link above.

COULD THIS LIST BE LONGER?

Apparently, a lot of people like facts! Writing for the Gatestone Institute, Majid Rafizadeh enumerates yet more of President Trump’s unprecedented initiatives, including…

· Rescuing the Panama Canal from China,

· Liberating Venezuela,

· Securing Greenland to protect the western hemisphere,

· His ongoing commitment to ensure that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon.

“President Trump, unlike seven other presidents," Mr. Rafizadeh reports, “did not just talk-- he acted. Through… sustained economic pressure, military operations and a refusal to accept the regime's usual stalling, Iran's nuclear infrastructure has been significantly degraded, with the possibility of more on the way."

Considering that Iran has recently boasted that its ballistic missiles can reach the Big Satan, the United States of America, Mr. Rafizadeh’s reassurance goes a long way. “Trump has been neutralizing a potentially nuclear-armed, revolutionary Iran; trying to strengthen the Israel-Arab alignment; and sidelining Iran's terrorist proxies. These accomplishments in just two years represent a triumph in rolling back a nearly half-century threat not only to regional stability but also--through oil and geographic realignment--weakening Russia and China, reclaiming Western interests, and rescuing the survival of the Free World."

Here, author Victoria Manning not only reminds us that “Trump delivers on his promises," but both affirms and adds to President Trump’s list of achievements.

And here, the warrior queen of conservative politics, Pamela Geller, provides an even more extensive list of President Trump’s staggering accomplishments for the American people.

This is not to omit that in Washington, D.C. under President Trump’s leadership…crews have fixed all 48 monuments, restored 22 fountains, and eliminated over 1,000 graffiti sites across the city.

In addition, for the first time in history, the president has signed an Executive Order, creating a Women's Health Division within the National Institutes of Health. an initiative the president credited the first lady with conceiving, and to which she added her signature.

YET THE HYSTERIA LIVES ON!

In spite of these provable, documented, astounding achievements--based on irrefutable, empirical FACTS--the caring people of the Left are not only unmoved, but in full hysteric mode. And in spite of lionizing and curtseying to and drooling over England’s King Charles on his recent visit to America, they are busy organizing their silly No Kings protests around the country.

But their irrational hatred of all things Trump and their ongoing abject failure to produce any policies or action plans or even philosophies to counter his juggernaut of all things good and great for America is not worthy of even one single vote in the midterms.

Unless Democrats succeed in rigging the upcoming midterm election, Americans will continue to benefit and prosper from the current POTUS’s heroic energy and MAGA vision.

If not, we will be the next country in line for what we are all witnessing as Europe continues to collapse and ultimately falls/ends/disappears from history.



