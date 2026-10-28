Leonard Grunstein, a retired attorney and banker, founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY. He also founded Project Ezrah and serves on the Board of Revel at Yeshiva University and the AIPAC National Council. He has published articles in the Banking Law Journal, Real Estate Finance Journal and other fine publications.

The false narrative labeling the Jewish people as occupiers and, by extension colonizers, is a deceitful canard.

The Jewish connection to and presence in Israel is well over 3,200 years old and the historical, archaeological, and documentary evidence thereof is overwhelming.

Lest there be any question about the historical connection of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel, set forth below are some cogent examples of the substantial and growing body of compelling archeological evidence of the presence of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel that is undeniable:

13th Century B.C.E. Egyptian Merneptah Stele, one the earliest indisputable extra-Biblical sources, which attests to the Jewish people of Israel being in the Land of Israel more than 3,200 years ago. 9th Century B.C.E. Mesha Stele. 9th Century B.C.E. Tel Dan Stele. 9th Century B.C.E. Kurkh Monoliths. 8th Century B.C.E. Hezekiah stone tablet inscription. 8th Century B.C.E. Isaiah Seal. 8th Century B.C.E. King Hezekiah Seal. Remains of a defensive wall, dating back approximately 3,000 years ago, to King Solomon’s reign, situated on the edge of Jerusalem, between the Temple Mount and the City of David. Seals and pottery shards, dating back to the time of King Solomon (10th to 9th centuries B.C.E.), as well as, those from the First Temple period generally, including seals inscribed as belonging to the Immer family, a well known priestly family from the First and beginning of the Second Temple period, found by the Temple Mount Sifting Project. The lower course of the Eastern Wall of the Temple Mount, north and south of the Golden Gates, which are from the First Temple period. Unearthed charred remains of wood beams from 586 B.C.E., the period when the First Temple was destroyed by Nebuchadnezzarin, which were recently unearthed in the City of David. Temple Warning Inscriptions (one of the two found) discovered by French archaeologist, Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau, in 1871. Josephus reports that slabs were found at regular intervals along the balustrade, in Greek and Latin, warning of the law of purification and that no foreigner was permitted to enter the holy place. Beit HaTekia Inscription found by archeologist Prof. Dr. Benjamin Mazar, in 1972, which, in Hebrew, said, “lebeit hatekia lehachriz’, which means, to the house of blowing (of the trumpets) to announce. The Mishna and Talmud record the custom of sounding trumpet blasts from the Temple Mount to announce, among other things, the Sabbath, Holidays and certain sacrificial and other rituals. High Priest’s (Kohen Gadol’s) golden bell, found by Archeologist Eli Shukron, in 2011. It is dated from the Second Temple period and is believed to be one of the bells described in the Bible, which were sewn into the bottom hem of the High Priest’s robe (Me’il). The Herodian Stones, comprising the retaining wall of the Temple Mount, including the extensive portions below the present grade level, which can be seen in the Museum of the Western Wall, adjacent to the Western Wall. Similarly, the Herodian architecture and art, including in the entry halls of the Double Gate, under the Al-Aqsa Mosque structure, which was a part of the two sets of southern gates, known as the Hulda Gates and referenced in the Mishna. A water cistern at the southeast corner of the Temple Mount platform, near Robinson’s Arch, dated back to the First Temple Period. Silver half-shekel coins from the Second Temple period, many of which seem to be burnt, presumably, from the fire that led to the destruction of the Second Temple. Stone tiles, dated to the late Second Temple period, based on parallels to Herodian palaces of the period, found by the Temple Mount Sifting Project. Wooden beams dating back to the First and Second Temple periods were found repurposed as beams and as bond timbers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, when it was seriously damaged in earthquakes and rebuilt. A Second Temple era Mikvah (Ritual Bath) was found under the Al-Aqsa Mosque, when it was being rebuilt after the earthquake that seriously damaged it in 1927. This is in addition to the two others previously identified on the Temple Mount. Pilgrimage Road, built by King Herod to ascend from the Pool of Siloam, where would ritually purify themselves on route, to the Second Temple on the Temple Mount.

Consider too, for example, the Mount of Olives Jewish Cemetery is more than 3,000 years old, with approximately 150,000 gravesites. It is reputed to be the most ancient Jewish cemetery in the world. One of the significant indicia of indigeneity is the existence of ancient graveyards identified with the group claiming indigenous status. If the so-called Palestinians existed in Israel prior to the Jewish people, then there should be at least one such major cemetery that is comparable and significantly older. However, there is none. Indeed, the oldest Arab cemetery in Israel is from the 11th century C.E.

In this regard it is important to note, the 7th century C.E. Quran does not mention Palestine or Palestinians at all. In striking contrast, it confirms the Jewish people’s right to the Land of Israel and mentions them dozens of times.

Scurrilously calling the Jewish people "occupiers" or "colonizers" is an odious canard. The tangible evidence debunking it is overwhelming. Knowledge of the true facts is the vaccine.