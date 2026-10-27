Conservative US commentator Mark Levin issued an urgent appeal to Israeli right-wing voters, warning that failing to vote could hand power to the left and undermine Israel’s security.

In a message posted on X, Levin addressed supporters of the Likud and other coalition parties, urging them to leave whatever they were doing and head to the polls.

“If you do not get out and vote right now, you’re going to lose your country," Levin warned.

He accused left-wing politicians and other political figures of seeking to undermine Israel’s defense and advance the establishment of a Palestinian state. He also criticized Arab political forces, making sweeping claims about their attitudes toward Israel.

Levin portrayed right-wing voters as standing between Israel and what he described as a threat to the country’s future.

“Protect it, preserve it. Vote like your life depends on it, and your children and your grandchildren, because it does," he said.

He concluded with a direct call to action: “Drop whatever you’re doing and go."