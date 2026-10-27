Flávio Bolsonaro, the opposition candidate who lost Brazil’s presidential election, has managed to leave the country with his wife and two daughters and is heading to the US, CNN reported Tuesday, citing sources close to the candidate.

Bolsonaro’s departure came after he disappeared from public view on Monday and failed to surrender his passport to federal police, as ordered by Brazil’s Supreme Court. The order was issued as part of a criminal investigation into suspected money laundering.

According to Brazilian and Argentine media reports, Bolsonaro managed to cross the border into Argentina on foot before apparently continuing to the US by air. However, Argentina’s immigration agency denied that he had entered the country, leaving the circumstances of his departure from Brazil unclear.

Sources close to his family confirmed that he was on his way to the US. One report said the escape plan had been organized with the assistance of a lawyer close to the family.

His departure comes amid fears of arrest. According to reports, hours before disappearing, Bolsonaro spoke with friends and lawyers and expressed serious concern that he would be arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Brazil’s federal police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his departure, particularly how he managed to leave the country after being ordered to surrender his passport.

According to assessments published in the media, Bolsonaro may seek political asylum in the US under President Donald Trump’s administration. It remains unclear whether a formal asylum application has been submitted.