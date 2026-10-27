Israel’s 26th Knesset election has received extensive, detailed coverage in media outlets across the Middle East and Gulf states since the morning, particularly on news networks and websites based in Qatar, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Alongside ongoing reports on the tight race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rivals, the participation of Arab citizens of Israel has emerged as a central theme in regional reporting and analysis.

Arab media interest has been reflected in recent weeks in extensive coverage of the leaders of Arab parties. Al-Araby, a network broadcasting from Qatar, aired an in-depth interview with former Knesset member Azmi Bishara, who stressed the regional significance of the election and called for broad Arab participation on election day.

At the same time, the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed website published interviews with representatives of the Arab parties, including Sami Abu Shehadeh, who outlined the goal of raising voter turnout in the Arab community above 70%. He also discussed the political struggle against Netanyahu and the differences between the Joint List and the Ra’am party, headed by Mansour Abbas.

As polling stations opened this morning, Arab media outlets began providing ongoing updates on voter turnout in Arab communities.

Opinion pieces and reports published on Qatari websites highlighted calls to mobilize voters, while also focusing on voters who had previously boycotted elections but are now seeking to influence the results, particularly against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and public attitudes toward government policy.

Al Jazeera devoted a historical overview to the development of Arab representation in the Israeli parliament, analyzing political splits and mergers and their implications.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency quoted party leaders, including Yousef Jabareen and Ahmad Tibi, who emphasized that increased voter turnout could alter the political balance of power. Live coverage throughout the day also included claims by political figures on the ground about isolated voting difficulties and shortages of ballot slips at some polling stations.

Much of the media interest is framed by the 2022 election, when turnout in the Arab community stood at approximately 53%. Many regional assessments point to the possibility of an increase, although the final figure will only be established once the official results are published.

However, alongside their focus on Israel’s internal political dynamics, Arab media commentators have expressed a more cautious assessment. Many articles suggest that even a change of government in Jerusalem would not necessarily lead to a substantial shift in Israel’s security and diplomatic policies toward the Palestinian arena and the wider region.