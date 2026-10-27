First Lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia had taken effect at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, October 27, two days ahead of schedule, to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In a post on X, Trump wrote: “THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED," confirming that the truce had entered into force in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“The timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid," she stated.

According to Trump's announcement, the ceasefire's geographic scope has also been expanded beyond Oleshky, in Ukraine's Kherson Region, to enable humanitarian convoys to pass safely through the area.

Trump added that Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov had confirmed the ceasefire.

The announcement did not provide further details regarding the terms of the ceasefire, its duration, or whether both sides had formally committed to implementing it across the expanded area.

The focus on humanitarian access comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, in which civilians and critical infrastructure have faced repeated threats. The expanded arrangements are intended to facilitate the movement of humanitarian supplies to affected areas.