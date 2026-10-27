Feiglin's message to English speakers

Feiglin Issues Urgent Election Day Call to English Speakers and Global Jewry: "Arab Turnout Is Huge - Call Everyone in Israel to Vote 'Tet'"

Warning of an imminent threat to the right-wing bloc's hold on power amid surging turnout among Arab and left-wing voters, Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin launched an urgent video appeal in English, rallying both local Anglo Israelis and diaspora Jews to mobilize behind the joint Religious Zionism-Zehut slate.

By: News Desk

Amid mounting reports of high voter turnout across the Arab sector and left-leaning strongholds, Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin released a high-stakes, emergency video address aimed squarely at English-speaking Israelis and Jewish communities worldwide.

Filmed en route between polling stations and field headquarters, Feiglin expressed grave concern over the prospect of the national camp losing control of the Knesset:

"I'm calling all the English speakers in Israel: If you have the right to vote, go vote now! The voting percentage between the Arabs is huge, it’s humongous. We don’t want the national camp to lose the leadership of Israel-it’s going to be a disaster."

Recognizing the vital influence of world Jewry, Feiglin expanded his appeal across international borders, urging supporters abroad to actively intervene from afar:

"If you hear me right now and you’re not in Israel-pick up the phone. Call all your relatives, all your friends in Israel, and encourage them to go vote. We need everyone to go vote and put the letter 'Tet' in the box."

Displaying the official blue-and-white voting ballot marked with the Hebrew letter Tet (ט), Feiglin explained that backing the joint list with the Religious Zionism party is crucial to safeguarding the government and steering state policy in an uncompromising, sovereign direction:

"When you put the letter 'Tet,' you’re getting the Zehut party inside with a big amount of power, together with the Religious Zionists. You know by doing that that the national camp will not only continue to lead Israel, but will lead Israel towards the right direction. So go vote now, and put 'Tet' in the box."