Yisrael Ganz, head of the “Right Wins" campaign, a joint Likud-Religious Zionism initiative to mobilize right-wing voters, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from Jerusalem on Tuesday about the get-out-the-vote drive in the final hours of the 26th Knesset election.

Ganz said some 4,500 volunteers are operating nationwide, particularly in right-wing strongholds, to boost turnout before polls close at 10 p.m.

“Some 4,500 volunteers, a record number, are going throughout Israel, in right-wing strongholds, getting people out to vote," he said. “We have dozens and even hundreds of buses, hundreds of groups and thousands of volunteers. The goal is to increase turnout."

Addressing reports of high turnout in the Arab sector, Ganz urged the right to intensify its efforts. “This is a battle. Arabs are turning out in large numbers. We will get right-wing voters to the polls, fight and win," he said.

He identified the six hours between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. as the campaign’s key window for mobilization. “We’re now starting to fight back. From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., we will bring tens of thousands [to the polls]. With God’s help, we will win this."

Ganz concluded by urging right-wing supporters to personally contact family members, friends and neighbors and encourage them to vote. “When we see the turnout figures in the Arab sector, this is the time for everyone watching us to pick up the phone and call family, friends and neighbors and get them out to vote. That’s the only way we’ll win."