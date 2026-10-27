The Central Elections Committee has published directives to immediately tighten procedures among all polling station secretaries to streamline the voting process and prevent unnecessary delays, in light of the long lines at many polling stations.

One of the main clarifications concerns voters who arrive at the polling station with an expired ID card. The committee decided that they should not be prevented or delayed from voting because of this, as long as the photo is clear and allows for the voter to be identified.

The Central Elections Committee also addressed procedures inside polling stations, clarifying that it is permitted and even recommended to allow the next voter to enter the voting area and proceed behind the privacy screen while the previous voter completes the voting process with the polling station secretary. The aim is to maintain a continuous flow of voters and reduce waiting times.

Another directive concerns the signing of ballot envelopes. Polling station secretaries were instructed to ensure that the signing process is carried out continuously and efficiently, without delaying voters or creating congestion at polling stations.

Special emphasis was placed on the rights of voters with disabilities. The committee clarified that delaying their voting is strictly prohibited and that they must be given immediate priority in line.

In addition, in accordance with the law, voters with disabilities who require assistance must be allowed to enter the voting room accompanied by a person of their choice.