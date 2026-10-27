* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

Today, elections are being held in Israel. This is, of course, a very important event. Think about how much time, energy, and money have been invested in this act of choosing which ballot to place in the ballot box. Months of campaigns, polls, interviews, special television broadcasts, and more.

Ultimately, however, this important word, “choice," is not limited to the ballot box.

It seems that this morning it is worth recalling the beautiful words of Maimonides, who reminds us that we need not be simply swept along by life, but have the opportunity to make a most vital choice:

“Free will is granted to every person. If one wishes to direct oneself toward the good path and become righteous, the choice is theirs. And if one wishes to direct oneself toward an evil path and become wicked, the choice is theirs."

Let us take the word that is most popular in Israel right now -“elections"- and broaden its meaning . After all, we also elect, in a sense, how we will behave and how we will speak, and what kind of parents, children, spouses, friends, and neighbors we will be.

Our free will does not end with the ballot we cast today. It continues at every single moment of our lives.

May we always make the right choices.