Suspicions are growing that an Egyptian national who infiltrated Israeli territory overnight on Monday near Nitzana had planned to carry out a terrorist attack.

According to preliminary findings of the Shin Bet investigation, the suspect crossed the border unarmed, but his motives were nationalist.

The circumstances of the incident and further details remain under investigation.

Earlier this morning, the IDF reported that its surveillance identified an Egyptian civilian who crossed the border fence from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory near Nitzana.

Following identification, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene, apprehended the suspect, and transferred him to the security forces for further questioning.

The IDF stated that it views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area.