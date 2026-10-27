The Netherlands will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest due to opposition to Israel's participation, Dutch public broadcasting organization NPO announced on Tuesday.

The decision reverses an announcement made in September, when NPO said the country would return to the competition following its boycott of the 2026 contest.

According to Dutch newspaper AD, the reversal followed widespread criticism of the decision to compete alongside Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

AVROTROS, which had previously overseen the Netherlands' Eurovision participation, relinquished its responsibilities after deciding not to take part in a competition that included Israel.

NPO subsequently sought an alternative arrangement, proposing to manage the Dutch entry through an independent group of experts, with broadcasting employees given the opportunity to participate voluntarily.

However, the plan encountered significant opposition. Approximately 400 NPO employees signed a letter urging the organization to reconsider its decision, while the public broadcasters' ombudsman received dozens of complaints.

The employees criticized the organization for prioritizing participation in an entertainment competition over the loss of life in Gaza.

According to AD, the proposal ultimately failed after every Dutch broadcaster informed NPO that its employees would not assist with the country's Eurovision entry.

The Netherlands was among five countries that boycotted the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation and the IDF's military operations in Gaza. Ireland, Iceland, Spain, and Slovenia also withdrew from that year's competition.

Despite the decision not to compete in 2027, Dutch viewers will still be able to watch the Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled to take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, from May 11 to 15.

Dutch broadcaster NOS will televise the event, including Dutch-language commentary and a preliminary program.