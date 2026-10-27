President Herzog at the opening of the 2026 Election Day

President of Israel Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal arrived at a polling station in Jerusalem's Rehavia neighborhood on Tuesday morning to exercise his democratic right to vote in the election for the 26th Knesset.

Addressing the press at the polling station, Herzog shared his feelings at the start of Election Day: "Michal and I are very proud to be here today as millions of Israelis will go to the ballot boxes and vote, and take their fates into their hands in a truly proud and dignified democracy."

The President remarked: "This is the story of Israel, an incredible country and incredible nation going to vote and deciding where we are heading."

He concluded by thanking the Election Committee and expressed his hope that "this day will go well with no disruptions, and wish well to my people of Israel, a wonderful nation, and success in these elections."