The Yitzhar Community Secretariat sent an urgent message to the Commander of the Samaria Regional Brigade, Colonel David Cohen, following a rock attack on Sunday night on the community's access road.

In the letter, the residents warn that the incident nearly ended in a tragedy and demand that the IDF take immediate measures to restore security on the only road to the community.

Copies of the letter were sent to Defense Minister Israel Katz, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who holds a ministerial position in the Defense Ministry, Central Command Commander Avi Bluth, and Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan.

According to the Community Secretariat, terrorists from the village of Burin threw rocks at families traveling home. During the attack, which was carried out just a few dozen meters from an IDF position, the assailants took advantage of the darkness and nearby structures and groves to approach the road and flee after the attack.

The secretariat noted that the attack was an additional escalation in a series of rock attacks on the Gilad Road, which it claims number in the hundreds of cases in recent years.

The secretariat also stated that last Friday, Palestinian Arabs from the village of Burin assaulted participants of an ATV tour, and on Saturday night, threw rocks at buses on the road. It emphasized that the latest incident was particularly severe since the attackers reached the access road itself.

In light of the incidents, the Yitzhar Secretariat is calling on the defense establishment to take a series of measures, primarily demolishing buildings and uprooting trees and groves near the road, which it claims are used as a hiding place for the assailants.

The letter also demands the demolition of a house adjacent to the junction and another on the opposite side of the road, which, according to the secretariat, is used as an excuse to cross the road.

The community is also demanding the revocation of all permits to harvest olives in the area and the execution of demolition warrants against illegal structures in Area C outside Burin, which it claims harms the security on the roads.

The Yitzhar Secretariat stated: "We were a step away from disaster. The only way to cut off this growing wave of terror and provide basic security to residents on their way home is the creation of a parameter clear of buildings and groves near the road, along with exacting a heavy and unequivocal price from the violators."