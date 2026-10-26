The Yachin Center for National Strategic Studies has presented a comprehensive legislative and policy agenda ahead of negotiations to form Israel's next government, recommending changes to education, national identity, security policy and the judicial system. The institute has compiled a roughly 60-page document containing proposed legislation, government resolutions and regulatory changes. Its goal is to incorporate the recommendations into the next government's coalition guidelines, with defined deadlines for implementation.

During the previous government's term, the institute was involved in several legislative and policy initiatives, including Education Minister Yoav Kisch's Roots reform, which sought to strengthen Jewish and Zionist identity in the education system. The initiative included expanding Bible studies, reinstating homeland studies as a compulsory subject, and increasing funding and training for teaching staff.

The institute also supported several legislative initiatives, including an arbitration law for religious courts that was approved in March 2026, a November 2025 amendment concerning child support proceedings in rabbinical courts, and the drafting of legislation intended to protect expressions of Jewish identity in public spaces.

In education, the new recommendations call for long-term funding for the Roots program, mandatory class hours dedicated to Jewish heritage and homeland studies, and a four-to-five-year freeze on the flexible matriculation framework. The proposed suspension would allow the government to evaluate the results of existing reforms and reconsider oversight mechanisms for school textbooks.

The document also addresses several broader national policy issues. These include updating the IDF's ethical code, known as the Spirit of the IDF; limiting the Supreme Court's involvement in security-related decisions; amending the Law of Return; and tightening oversight of financial transfers involving state institutions.

The institute said the recommendations are intended to turn its policy papers into an actionable work plan for the next government, with the proposed measures formally incorporated into coalition guidelines and accompanied by a clear implementation timetable.