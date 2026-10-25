Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy published a statement to the citizens of Israel on Sunday ahead of the elections after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warned against attempts to harm election integrity and interfere with the democratic process.

The commissioner announced that the police completed prolonged and comprehensive preparations for election day, including the deployment of forces to polling stations, on roads, and in the streets, along with counterterrorism efforts alongside the Shin Bet.

Additionally, the police are preparing to maintain public order following the publication of the results and in the following days.

"I turn to all Israeli citizens with a clear message: exercising your democratic right to vote is our mission. On election day, the Israel Police will be deployed at polling stations, on roads, and in the streets to protect Israel's democracy, and to protect public order and security," Levy stated.

The Commissioner stressed that preparations have been ongoing for months: "For months, we prepared for this national mission, and we will use our full force to ensure free, safe, and fair elections."

He warned those attempting to interfere with the elections: "Whoever tries to hurt election integrity, threaten voters, or disrupt the democratic process, during or after, will find themselves facing a strong, determined, stately, and unbending police force."

Levy clarified that the police will act against violence and threats from any side: "We will not allow violence, threats, incitement, or criminality to harm the will of the voter. I declared in recent months that we will not allow thuggery on any side to harm the democratic process, and that is what we'll do."

He added: "Protecting Israel's democracy is our mission. We will accomplish it without discrimination or compromise."

The Commissioner concluded by calling on civilians to adhere to the police: "Citizens of Israel, feel safe to exercise your democratic right. We will be there to ensure that your right is upheld. I call on the entire public to follow the police officers' directives and to maintain law and order.