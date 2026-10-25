Last Tuesday evening, I went to Portcullis House for the launch of the B'nai B'rith report 'Antizionism: The New Face of Anti-Jewish Extremism.' The speakers brought considerable experience to a timely discussion about anti-Jewish hatred and the forms it takes today.

Antizionism as Antisemitism

B'nai B'rith is a long-standing, global organisation that is unapologetically Zionist. Its new 108-page report, written by Dr Jeremy Havardi, Director of the BBUK Bureau of International Affairs, sets out why antizionism (no hyphen!) is a hate movement and the latest mutation of antisemitism.

Alongside Havardi, speakers included Mark Sewards, MP for Leeds South West, Dr Daniel Allington, an expert in counter-extremism, and Lesley Klaff, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Contemporary Antisemitism. There was also fascinating input from Manwar Ali, a former radical jihadist.

Regular readers of my research will recognise the position. I have long argued that for today's antisemite, "Zionist" has simply replaced "Jew."

The Idiot in the Room

The Q&A began much as expected. Jewish people in the room, unsettled by the growing hostility in the UK, asked the assembled experts about the anti-Jewish racism they and their families are facing.

Then a man at the back spoke. He told everyone he was Jewish, immediately brought up the new Gaza film Naza, and urged everyone to see it.

And then he would not leave it alone. He stressed his Jewish identity, claimed he found himself "in the middle", and mocked those who had not seen the movie - as if seeing this single documentary would change everyone's opinion on antisemitism. Several uncomfortable and unnecessary minutes followed. Others had asked a question, and moved on. This man just would not shut up.

Before returning to the man himself, I need to address the film he was recommending.

The Naza Film

Naza is the latest award-winning movie to portray Israel as a demon state indifferent to civilian life. A typical Israel-hostile production, it uses anonymous soldiers’ accounts and opinions to tell a story its activist filmmakers plainly wanted to tell. Outliers become the norm; context and contradictory evidence would just get in the way. (Op-ed Ed. R.S.: A counter film, NAZA: The Real Story, has been produced by Israeli filmmakers. See it here.)

War is hell. Urban warfare is worse still. When Hamas deliberately places its own civilians in the firing line, Israel’s enemies have plenty of material to work with.

The foreign-funded anti-Zionist network around outlets such as +972 Magazine and organisations such as Breaking the Silence supplies an eager international market. Israeli identity lends credibility; hostility to Israel attracts funding and applause.

That does not mean every allegation should be dismissed. But anonymous testimony is not a verdict, especially when selected, edited and delivered by ideological activists.

Turbocharged by social media, the anti-Israel disinformation industry creates audiences already sold on false narratives such as the genocide label. They will swallow the film whole while dismissing the IDF’s detailed rebuttal as empty Israeli “hasbara" - including its central point that witnesses discussing targeting had only a limited view of a much wider and more complex process.

Imagine a Russian-financed documentary using claims by anonymous British soldiers to make unverifiable allegations about British military practices during a war, while the British government and army denounced it as hostile propaganda funded by the UK's enemies.

No Other Land, 5 Broken Cameras, Eleven Days in May, The Law in These Parts, Tantura, The Voice of Hind Rajab, Gaza: different films, different festivals, the same applause. Make a movie against Israel, collect an award.

Ironically, the goal of Naza was to promote the genocide myth. In reality, despite its flaws, the film does the opposite. Naza provides evidence of an effort to limit civilian deaths, not an intention to destroy a people.

The Inappropriate Disruptor

Which brings me back to B’nai B’rith and the man who felt it so important to disrupt an event about anti-Jewish racism to promote a movie that demonised Israel.

What exactly was his point?

I do not believe the propaganda film has merit. But let us pretend it does. Let us imagine it provides a valid and unbiased window into the callous, awful world of modern urban warfare. It still has nothing to do with Jewish families reeling from stabbings in Golders Green, terrorist murders in Manchester, firebombed synagogues and relentless antisemitic attacks on Britain’s streets. Add the daily abuse Jewish people face online, at university and in the workplace.

Consider his actions. He was trolling a room full of people concerned about anti-Jewish racism. Would he attend an event about anti-black racism, full of black people worried about their families’ safety, and behave the same way? How about a room full of Muslims worried about anti-Muslim bigotry?

Doubling Down

After the event, he doubled down. I heard him explain that he was a good person who cared about every life, suggesting others in the room did not. He pointed to groups of attendees as he said this. Again, he mocked those who had not seen Naza, as if watching it gave him authority over everyone who hadn’t.

The idiot (that is my opinion) saw himself as the good man; to him, the Jewish victims in the room were morally lacking.

That inexcusable behaviour triggered me. I needed to identify him. So I went home, did some research and found him.

Naming him

The man was London-based activist Adam Brichto. That explained a lot. Brichto is not a random individual who stumbled into a B'nai B'rith event - he is a hard-left social media activist. He finds and exploits people he calls “Reform voters" - often working-class white people living in challenging areas - and makes content out of presenting them as ignorant.

Brichto has built quite a following - 186,000 followers on Instagram, 38,000 on TikTok, and another 33,000 on Facebook.

His profile suggests his aim is to challenge "the far-right" - which to hard-left activists these days means everyone worried about the impact of uncontrolled immigration.

Brichto's positions on Israel also have little to do with him having watched a movie on 16 October 2026. His early videos show him working with the left-wing "anti-occupation" group Yachad, and he was aligning himself with Breaking the Silence in early 2024.

By July 2025 he was campaigning with Zack Polanski, and working alongside Amnesty International. One of his most successful videos had him complaining about the proscription of Palestine Action, while labelling Israel's actions a "genocide" and accusing the government of "crushing the right to protest".

Brichto blurs the distinction between supporting a proscribed organisation and protesting government policy.

His words suggest he believes the left are intellectually superior. The applause for his performative bag of tricks highlights just how stupid his followers can be.

I sat through hours of his videos, many full of statistical chicanery. Let me give you one example.

The Bead Fallacy

One of Brichto's ploys is walking around with a bowl of around 2,300 coloured beads. One yellow bead represents small-boat migrants arriving in Britain each year. He uses that single bead to ask locals why they're frightened of something so insignificant. This is a masterclass in statistical misdirection.

He takes one year’s small-boat arrivals, roughly 30,000, compares them with Britain’s entire population, and to him, that settles the immigration debate.

This treats an annual flow as if it were the whole story. But at that rate, ten years would mean 300,000 arrivals - roughly Newcastle’s population.

Small boats are also only one route into Britain. In 2025, more than 100,000 people claimed asylum, including around 41,000 who had arrived by small boat. Concerns about immigration extend far beyond either category.

Nor does a bowl of beads tell us where people settle or how particular communities absorb additional demand for housing and services. A small national percentage can still mean substantial local pressure - often impacting poorer neighbourhoods.

What privilege Brichto has: a man from a relatively wealthy family walking into poorer communities and implying that residents are irrational for worrying about the consequences of uncontrolled immigration.

A Final Message

Brichto says he cares about every life. Yet when Jewish people gathered to discuss the hatred threatening theirs, he promoted a film demonising Israel, mocked those who had not seen it, and questioned their concern for others.

He could have listened. Instead, he made himself out to be morally superior to the others in the room.

This from a man who has campaigned with Zack Polanski, whose Green Party has now declared that ‘Zionism is Racism’.

And having watched Naza myself, my suggestion to those in the room would be: don’t bother.

Watch October 7 footage instead. (Op-ed. Ed. R.S.: Or the counter movie). That will tell you far more about the Jewish position in today’s world and the need for a strong and secure homeland.

In the meantime, Jewish families do not have to pass Adam Brichto’s test before their fears deserve to be heard.

Perhaps Brichto should spend less time mocking those who think differently from him and more time watching October 7 footage himself.