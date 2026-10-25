The challenges extend beyond distance, raising questions about family obligations, independence and the support available to older people.

For many Israelis who have made their homes in the United States, Britain or elsewhere overseas, returning to visit aging parents is an occasion anticipated throughout the year. Families gather around familiar tables, grandchildren become reacquainted with grandparents, and conversations interrupted by months of separation resume with surprising ease. Yet the visit can also reveal changes that are less apparent during telephone calls. A parent may be walking more slowly, struggling with household tasks or finding ordinary appointments increasingly difficult to manage.

Such discoveries often raise questions that cannot be answered during a short holiday. Is the parent receiving appropriate medical care? Can they continue living independently? Who will help if something goes wrong between visits? And what responsibilities can realistically be assumed by adult children whose employment and families are established in another country?

These concerns have become an important part of family life for Israelis living abroad and for relatives overseas with longstanding ties to the country. International travel and modern communications have made it possible to maintain close relationships across continents, but neither can entirely resolve the practical difficulties of caring for an older family member from a distance.

The issues are becoming more significant as Israel's population ages. In June 2026, the National Insurance Institute, responding to findings from the State Comptroller, stated that Israel had more than 1.2 million senior citizens. The agency also acknowledged the considerable demands placed on long-term care arrangements as people live longer and require assistance over extended periods.

Behind those figures are households making decisions about medical treatment, residential care, finances and the preservation of independence in later life. For families divided between Israel and the Jewish diaspora, such decisions may involve several countries, different healthcare systems and relatives who cannot always be present when they are needed.

The Responsibilities That Continue Across Borders

Distance changes the practical meaning of family responsibility. An adult child living in Jerusalem may be able to accompany a parent to a medical appointment, collect medication or respond when a household appliance stops working. A son or daughter living in New York, London or Toronto must often arrange the same assistance through telephone calls, messages and the goodwill of relatives or friends who remain nearby.

The difficulty is not necessarily a lack of willingness to help. Many families maintain close relationships despite decades of living apart. Rather, it is the challenge of translating concern into practical assistance when the people involved occupy different time zones and have their own employment, childcare and household obligations.

An older parent may also be reluctant to acknowledge that additional help has become necessary. Someone accustomed to managing their own affairs may regard assistance with shopping, transportation or medical appointments as an unwelcome surrender of independence. Adult children, meanwhile, may find it difficult to distinguish between ordinary changes associated with age and signs that a parent is becoming less able to manage safely at home.

These differences can produce difficult conversations. A parent may insist that everything is under control, while relatives overseas worry that important details are being overlooked. Other family members who live in Israel may feel that the day-to-day responsibilities fall disproportionately upon them.

Clear communication is useful, but it is seldom sufficient by itself. Families may need to agree on who can attend medical appointments, which relatives should be contacted during emergencies and how important information will be shared. Such arrangements are easier to establish before a serious problem occurs than during a period of sudden illness.

It is equally important to preserve the older person's role in making decisions. Accepting help does not necessarily mean losing the ability to determine where to live, which services to use or how household affairs should be conducted. Family discussions that begin with the parent's preferences are more likely to produce arrangements that respect their circumstances.

Understanding the Care Available in Israel

Israel has an established system of public benefits and community services intended to assist older residents who require support with everyday activities. The National Insurance Institute administers long-term care benefits for eligible individuals who have reached retirement age and need help with daily functioning or supervision.

Eligibility depends on several factors, including residence, income and the level of assistance required. The assessment process considers a person's ability to perform ordinary activities and the extent to which help from another individual is necessary.

For families unfamiliar with the system, the available arrangements may appear complicated. Assistance can involve home-care services, supervision and other forms of support, while the balance between services and cash benefits depends on individual eligibility and the rules governing the particular benefit.

The National Insurance Institute's long-term care guidance explains the services available to qualifying recipients and the possibility of combining certain care services with financial benefits. It also provides information on how arrangements may be changed when an older person's circumstances develop.

Such information can be particularly valuable to relatives overseas who are attempting to understand what assistance may already be available before considering private arrangements.

The National Insurance Institute also describes a community-support program known as Kehila Tomechet, which offers certain eligible older residents services that can include assistance coordinating care, periodic home visits and access to emergency support arrangements.

These programs do not remove every burden from families, nor do they guarantee that all applicants will qualify for a preferred form of assistance. Their availability nevertheless provides an important starting point for understanding how an older person may continue living at home with appropriate support.

Where a parent already receives care, relatives should periodically review whether the arrangement still meets their needs. A service that was sufficient when someone required occasional assistance may become inadequate following an illness, hospitalization or decline in mobility.

Medical and social-care professionals can help families assess changing requirements. Decisions about moving to a residential facility or engaging additional private assistance should be based on the person's circumstances rather than the assumption that a particular arrangement is suitable for everyone of a similar age.

Keeping in Touch When Visits Are Infrequent

Regular conversations can provide reassurance to families living apart, although they are not a reliable substitute for observing someone's circumstances in person.

An older parent may sound cheerful during a telephone call while concealing difficulties with shopping, medication or household maintenance. Others may avoid discussing problems because they do not wish to worry children who already live far away.

For this reason, conversations often become more informative when they concern ordinary details rather than repeated questions about whether everything is all right. Asking about a recent appointment, a visit from a friend or an activity planned for the following week may provide a fuller picture of daily life.

Maintaining dependable means of communication also matters. Video calls and messaging applications are convenient for many families, but some older relatives prefer a conventional telephone. Calling an Israeli medical office, service provider or landline may also require a different arrangement from contacting a family member through an internet application.

Relatives overseas who need to call Israeli telephone numbers can compare international calling rates to Israel, alongside their existing telephone plans. The cost and availability of each service should be checked in advance, particularly when calls are likely to be frequent.

More important than the particular service is ensuring that contact does not depend entirely on one device or application. Families may find it useful to keep an alternative telephone number, the details of a trusted neighbor or a designated relative who can visit if direct communication unexpectedly fails.

During emergencies or disruptions, relatives abroad should rely on verified information rather than interpreting a missed call as evidence that something serious has happened. Telephone networks can become congested, and ordinary activities may prevent an immediate response.

A previously agreed communication arrangement can spare families considerable worry while helping them identify circumstances that genuinely require additional assistance.

When an Emergency Changes the Family's Plans

The sudden hospitalization of an elderly parent often exposes weaknesses in arrangements that appeared adequate during ordinary circumstances. Medical decisions may have to be made quickly, family members need information from healthcare professionals, and relatives overseas must decide whether immediate travel is possible.

The situation can become more complicated when siblings live in several countries or hold different opinions about the appropriate course of care. One person may favor additional assistance at home, while another believes that residential care should be considered. A relative who manages daily responsibilities may have a different understanding of the parent's needs from someone who visits only occasionally.

These disagreements are not necessarily evidence of poor family relationships. They often reflect differences in what each person has observed and what they are realistically able to contribute.

Families may benefit from discussing responsibilities before a crisis occurs, particularly where an older person has an existing medical condition or requires regular assistance. Important contact details, information about treating physicians and the location of relevant documents should be available to appropriate family members, with the older person's consent and regard for privacy.

Where necessary, families should obtain professional guidance concerning legal authorization for medical or financial decisions. Being someone's adult child does not automatically establish the authority to make every decision on their behalf.

For relatives traveling to Israel at short notice, practical arrangements may also require attention. Flight availability, documentation and current security conditions can influence when and how travel takes place. Official travel advisories and instructions from airlines should be reviewed before making commitments.

An emergency plan cannot remove the distress associated with a parent's illness, but it can reduce the administrative confusion that often accompanies difficult family circumstances.

Preserving Independence and Family Relationships

One of the most difficult aspects of aging is the tension between a family's desire to provide protection and an older person's wish to remain independent. Adult children may regard additional care as a straightforward precaution, while parents may see the same proposal as an unnecessary intrusion into a life they have managed successfully for decades.

The disagreement becomes more pronounced when relatives live overseas. Distance can encourage anxiety because adult children cannot observe ordinary routines for themselves. At the same time, an older parent may feel that their circumstances are being judged by someone who is no longer familiar with daily life in their neighborhood.

Neither perspective should be dismissed. Families benefit from recognizing that maintaining independence and accepting assistance are not necessarily opposing goals.

An older person who receives help with cleaning, shopping or transportation may be able to remain in familiar surroundings longer than someone who attempts to manage every task without support. Community programs and regular visits from relatives or friends can also help address isolation, which may become a concern when mobility declines.

Social relationships deserve particular attention. Medical treatment and household assistance are essential, but older people also benefit from opportunities to participate in community life, maintain friendships and pursue interests that give structure to their days.

Relatives abroad can support these connections by encouraging activities that their parents genuinely enjoy, rather than assuming that frequent telephone calls from overseas meet every social need.

For children and grandchildren living outside Israel, preserving family relationships may also involve sharing ordinary experiences instead of allowing every conversation to become an inquiry about health. Grandparents often value hearing about school, work, family celebrations and the everyday details of life abroad. These exchanges help maintain a sense of involvement across generations.

In families where grandchildren are growing up speaking different languages, regular contact can also help preserve familiarity with Hebrew, family traditions and memories of earlier generations.

The value of such conversations is difficult to measure, but it is often central to the relationships that families wish to protect.

A Family Responsibility Shared Across Generations

As Israel's population ages, the practical questions surrounding elder care will continue to affect households both within the country and overseas. Longer lives bring opportunities for families to share more years together, but they can also involve extended periods during which older relatives need assistance with everyday activities.

For Israelis abroad, distance adds another consideration to decisions that are already personal and sometimes painful. Providing financial assistance may be possible from another country, but it cannot replace every form of practical help. Frequent visits may offer reassurance, yet employment and family commitments can limit how often they occur.

There is no single arrangement that will suit every household. Some older people remain independent with modest support from relatives and neighbors. Others require substantial professional assistance, while particular medical circumstances may eventually make residential care the most appropriate option.

The important task is to understand the individual's needs, establish dependable arrangements and revisit those decisions when circumstances change.

Public benefits, community services, medical professionals and family networks all have roles to play. None should be expected to carry the responsibility entirely on its own.

For families divided between Israel and the wider world, caring for an aging parent often becomes a continuing exercise in cooperation, requiring patience from those who live nearby and those who are separated by distance.

It may involve difficult decisions about money, travel and personal responsibilities. It also involves ordinary acts of affection: remembering an appointment, checking whether a parent has eaten properly, helping arrange a visit or finding time for a conversation after a long working day.

These are responsibilities that cannot always be resolved through technology or delegated to institutions. They are part of the relationships that connect generations, even when family members no longer live in the same country.

For parents growing older in Israel and children who have built their lives elsewhere, maintaining those relationships while ensuring appropriate care may be among the most important challenges of the years ahead.