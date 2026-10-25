A man and a woman were killed Saturday night in a serious collision between two private vehicles on Route 6678, near Kibbutzim Sde Eliyahu and Tirat Zvi in the Beit She’an Valley.

One of the victims was 17-year-old Zohar Tamir of Kibbutz Tirat Zvi, who was about to enlist in the IDF.

Itamar Matias, a member of the kibbutz, mourned his death: “We received the heartbreaking news of Zohar’s death in last night’s car accident with profound sorrow. He was a wonderful young man about to enlist in the IDF. Deep sorrow has fallen on the Tirat Zvi community and the entire Emek Hama'ayanot region. We will stand by his dear family."

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found the man and woman unconscious, suffering from severe multiple injuries, and pronounced them dead.

Magen David Adom teams treated three other injured people and evacuated them to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula. A woman, approximately 25, was in moderate condition with multiple injuries, while two others were lightly injured.

MDA volunteer physician Shimon Dayan and paramedics Netanel Shukrun and Zvi Greenhut said: “We saw a vehicle overturned onto its roof, with a man and a woman inside, unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and suffering from very severe injuries."

“We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately, their injuries were so severe that we had no choice but to pronounce them dead. At the same time, we treated three other people who were moderately and lightly injured," they added.

Three firefighting and rescue teams from the Afula district were dispatched to the scene and worked to extract the two people trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Fire and Rescue Service officer Almog Ohayon, who commanded the teams at the scene, said: “We worked to rescue two people trapped in a private vehicle that overturned in a very serious road accident. Sadly, both people we extracted from the vehicle were already dead when we arrived."