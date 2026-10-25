The IDF is on high alert across all fronts two days ahead of the elections, amid concerns about a possible security escalation and attempts by Iran and terrorist organizations to launch a surprise attack or carry out attacks.

Kan News reported that, as part of the preparations, additional forces have been deployed, readiness levels have been raised in the Air Force and air defense systems, and leave has been canceled in military units.

Alongside the heightened alert, the IDF is holding a large-scale exercise today and tomorrow across northern and central Israel, involving the Air Force and four divisions. The exercise will simulate a surprise attack on multiple fronts simultaneously, including terrorist infiltrations by land and air, the defense of communities, and a rapid transition from defensive to offensive operations.

The exercise involves the Northern Command's 210th Division, the Judea and Samaria Division, the 98th Division, and the Central Command's 96th Division. Ground forces and the Air Force will practice coordinated operations, incorporating lessons learned from the October 7 attacks.

The IDF stressed that the exercise was planned in advance as part of its annual training program and is not being held in response to any specific intelligence warning. Nevertheless, it comes amid heightened vigilance and concerns about potential security developments on several fronts.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has made clear that the military is on alert across all fronts to thwart threats and ensure that the elections proceed as scheduled, without outside interference. According to the report, one of the main concerns is that a miscalculation by one of the parties could trigger a security escalation, particularly on the Iranian and Hezbollah fronts.

Meanwhile, in Judea and Samaria, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency are continuing their large-scale operation in Hebron following Friday's deadly terrorist attack at Yehuda Junction. Two soldiers from the Home Front Command's Ari Battalion were killed in the attack, and three others were wounded.

The operation involves forces from the Duvdevan and Maglan units, paratroopers, reservists from the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, and Judea and Samaria Border Police officers. The forces are operating on the basis of intelligence provided by the Shin Bet and the Judea Brigade command.

So far, troops have searched approximately 200 sites in and around Hebron. No weapons or terrorist infrastructure have been found at the sites searched, and ten suspects have been arrested.

The operation is focused on the area inhabited by the Ja'aba clan, which numbers approximately 2,000 people. According to the IDF's assessment, the clan is affiliated with Hamas, and the two terrorists who carried out the attack were members of the clan.

The investigation into the attack at Yehuda Junction is also continuing. Investigators are examining the sequence of events, the deployment of forces, and the circumstances in which the soldiers were hit. They are also exploring the possibility that the terrorists received assistance from others rather than acting alone.