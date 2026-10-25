Daniel Greenfield is a journalist, investigative reporter and columnist whose writings include everything from government corruption to Islamic terrorism to the culture war. He works as a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center.

Why do the rioters trashing Paris wave the ‘Palestinian’ flag? Because to them, France is Israel and they’re the ‘Palestinians’ out to destroy it and replace it with their own terrorist state.

The ‘white’ in the ‘Palestinian’ flag represents the Umayyad caliphate which had once invaded France, conquered Narbonne, and genocided its Christian population, until it was thrown back by indigenous Christian resistance at the Battle of Toulouse and the Battle of Tours.

The past Islamic conquest of France is just one of the symbols in the ‘Palestinian’ flag.

The ubiquitous presence of the ‘Palestinian’ flag at riots from New York City to Milan isn’t an expression of solidarity: it’s a statement of genocidal intent for every country where it’s flown. Its colors represent the historic Islamic caliphates which once ethnically cleansed the Middle East.

Every place in the world is just a few million Muslims away from becoming another Israel. And Israel is a symbol of what the mobs intend to do to Europe and every nation they invade.

There is no such thing as ‘Palestine’ and that’s the whole point. Communists and Islamists came together and used the ‘decolonization’ movement to create an imaginary counter-state to justify a true colonial campaign of genocidal murders, bombings and raids against the indigenous Jewish population. When France retreated from Algeria and allowed the Communist and Islamic terrorist alliance to ethnically cleanse its Christian and Jewish population, the Algerian Arab Muslims moved to France and they are picking up where they left off with riots and rapes.

Why aren’t they waving the Algerian flag, then? Some are, but not all of them are Algerians.

The ‘Palestinian’ flag symbolizes the ability of Muslims to move to any country and then take it over. That’s what makes it a better symbol for what they are doing than any national flag or any flag short of the traditional Islamic battle flag waved by end-stage ISIS and Al Qaeda militias.

There is a grim irony in the ‘Palestinian’ gear at the riots destroying European cities since it was all created by Europeans looking to give Arab Muslims a fake weaponized identity. The ‘Palestinian’ anthem was composed by Mikis Theodorakis, a Greek Communist composer best known for the Zorba the Greek soundtrack, and the ‘Palestinian’ flag is a variation of the Flag of the Arab Revolt created by Mark Sykes, a British politician, to inspire a sense of nationalism in the Arab Muslims fighting the Ottoman Empire. Instead, he created an all-purpose flag of Islamic conquest that is still being used today to conquer his native England.

Marxists complain about British colonialism and then wave a flag created by British colonialism.

The Sykes-Picot Agreement helped create various fake Arab Muslim countries, and the colors of the ‘Palestinian’ flag were supposed to represent three past Islamic caliphates: white for the Umayyads, who wiped out the Christian strongholds of North Africa and colonized Spain, black for the Abbasids, and green for the Fatimids, who conquered Jerusalem, but replaced the Ottoman red with the ‘Hashemite’ red.

The British had hoped to use the red to set up the Hashemite puppet dynasty to rule the Arab Muslim world, but the only remaining Hashemite king is on the shaky Jordanian throne. Jordan, along with Sudan and the UAE, uses virtually identical versions of the ‘Palestinian’ flag. The same colors appear in the flags of Kuwait, Syria and Iraq. And even more loosely, Egypt.

Fortunately the red in the Palestinian/Arab Revolt Flag also matches the red in the Cuban flag and doubles as the red in Communist flags. Red was also used by the final Umayyad caliph and symbolizes ‘revenge’ in Shiite Islam. The rest of the colors represent the various Arab Islamic caliphates that subjugated the Christian and Jewish populations of the Middle East.

The flag that Mark Sykes unthinkingly created to inspire Arab Muslim jihadis fighting the Ottomans by reminding them of their past conquests is now being waved to conquer Europe.

Arab Muslims understand what the ‘Palestinian’ flag means even if their Marxist allies don’t.

The black in the Flag of the Arab Revolt represented the Abbasid Caliphate. As does the black ISIS flag. The Abbasids and ISIS were both inspired by the Islamic myth of the “black standards out of Khorasan" that were supposed to usher in the final Islamic takeover of the world. The black also dated back to the original battle flag of Mohammed: Islam’s founding warlord.

The ISIS flag and the ‘Palestinian’ flag share a common symbolism. The black color in the PLO flag represents Mohammed’s original conquests, the Abbasid Caliphate’s enslavement and forcible conversion of Christians, and the expectation of ‘end times’ Islamic rule over the world.

Radicals who wave the PLO flag claim that it’s a protest against genocide: it is genocide. The colors of the ‘Palestinian’ flag represent a bloody history of Islamic genocides across 1,000 years. The colors of the ‘Palestinian’ flag are a symbolic litany of past Islamic conquests and the promise of future conquests ending with the subjugation of the entire human race.

The PLO flag may be waved by both radical leftists and Islamists, but its symbolic history promises victory for only one of those movements. The revolution is actually a caliphate.

It’s not about Israel. The whole point of demonizing Israel is to also demonize self-defense against Islam. Pick a target, polarize it, freeze it is also a good trick for international affairs. No one wants to be Israel, and so the mobs get to burn down Paris. And then all of Europe.

They cry about genocide, but the true genocide is symbolized by the genocidal flag they fly.

This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.