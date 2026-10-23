תיעוד העימות דוברות מועצת שומרון

Three ATV riders were lightly injured Friday after allegedly being ambushed by a group of 30 to 40 Palestinians and foreign activists on their way to Ein Amasha in Samaria.

The hikers said they were attacked with clubs and stones, while foreign activists filmed the incident without intervening. The three fled on foot, leaving their ATVs behind, which were subsequently vandalized.

One of the injured hikers, identified only as M., said the group had been waiting for them along the road.

“We were on our way to Ein Amasha. Between 30 and 40 Arabs and anarchists were waiting for us in an ambush," he said. “Arabs attacked us with stones and clubs, while the anarchists stood there filming and made no effort to hide their delight."

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan spoke with the hikers after the incident and called on the security establishment to arrest those involved and deport the foreign activists who allegedly filmed the attack.

“This was a serious attack on hikers who were on their way to a spring," Dagan said. “I expect the government, the IDF and the security establishment to act with full force and a firm hand against the terrorists who harmed the hikers."

Dagan also criticized the foreign activists, accusing them of coming to the area to provoke tensions and filming as the hikers were attacked.

“We demand that the foreign anarchists who come to Samaria to create provocations be deported from Israel," he said.

At the same time, Dagan stressed that the authority to use force rests solely with the security forces.

“We trust the IDF and expect a forceful response and the deportation of the foreign anarchists from Israel. We expect the IDF and the security establishment to do their job. Only the IDF and the security establishment are authorized to use force," he said.

Dagan added that Samaria residents stand behind the security forces and expect a firm response to the incident.