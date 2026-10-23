A special and moving ceremony was held Friday morning on Mount Betarim on Mount Dov, near the Lebanese border, as commanders and soldiers from the IDF’s 21st Battalion of the Carmeli Brigade ascended the site traditionally identified as the location of the Covenant Between the Pieces, which God made with Abraham, as described in this week’s Torah portion, Lech Lecha.

The ascent marked the revival of an ancient Jewish tradition documented in historical sources dating back approximately 700 years. According to tradition, Jews from the Galilee would ascend the mountain every year on the eve of Shabbat Lech Lecha to pray and read the verses describing the Covenant Between the Pieces (Brit Bein Habetarim).

During the ceremony, one of the battalion’s company commanders read the biblical verses describing the covenant, including God’s promise to Abraham: “On that day, the Lord made a covenant with Abram, saying: ‘To your descendants I have given this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates.’"

The battalion’s rabbi, Rabbi Elyashiv Hacohen, took part in the ceremony wearing a white kittel and blowing the shofar for victory in the war. The commanders and soldiers also prayed for the welfare of the State of Israel and the success of IDF soldiers.

Participants also recalled a tradition attributed to the late Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, according to which it is appropriate to pray at the site for rain.

The ascent took on special significance in light of the defensive missions carried out by IDF troops. The ceremony connected the ancient tradition and the promise made to Abraham with the soldiers defending the State of Israel today.

Battalion soldiers described the ascent as “a very special and moving mission," combining Jewish heritage, faith, prayer and a fighting spirit.