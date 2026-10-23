תיעוד: בקבוק תבערה נזרק לעבר שיירת ראש הממשלה ערוץ 7

The Prime Minister's convoy passed through Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem shortly before midnight on Thursday evening, when a bottle was thrown toward the vehicles, according to footage from the scene.

Police officers and security personnel in the area immediately began searching for the person responsible.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the incident, saying: "This is a very serious incident. The incitement against the Prime Minister has effects and consequences. I say to those on the left: Be responsible. Words can kill."