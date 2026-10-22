לוחמי הימ"מ בגלישה מהגג דוברות המשטרה

A dramatic rescue operation by officers of the Yamam counterterrorism unit ended successfully after a woman who had barricaded herself inside her 11th-floor apartment in a residential building and threatened to jump from her window was rescued by officers who rappelled down from the building's roof.

According to a police statement, Yamam officers from Israel's national counterterrorism unit were dispatched to the scene following the report, alongside members of the police negotiation unit and additional police forces.

Upon arrival, members of Yamam's specialized "Monkeys" team prepared to carry out a complex rescue operation aimed at preventing danger to the woman's life and bringing her to safety.

During the operation, the officers rappelled from the building's roof to the 11th-floor apartment window, swiftly took control of the situation, and safely rescued the woman.

Police noted that the incident ended without injuries and that the circumstances are under investigation. Footage released by police shows the rescue operation carried out by the officers.