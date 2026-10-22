President Isaac Herzog declared Thursday that he is unequivocally opposed to granting a pardon or any reduction in the sentence of Yigal Amir, the assassin of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

He made the remarks at the state memorial ceremony for Yitzhak and Leah Rabin at Mount Herzl, five days before the Knesset elections.

Herzog addressed Rabin's assassination and its significance for Israeli society, emphasizing that the shock over the murder should not depend on political affiliation or agreement with the late Prime Minister's policies.

"A person does not have to agree with the decisions of a prime minister or any political leader to be horrified by his murder. He does not have to join that leader's political camp to recognize the disaster inflicted upon the entire country," he said.

"On this day, the memorial day for Rabin's assassination, there is no political entrance exam. It belongs to everyone! There must be only personal and national responsibility, intertwined with one another."

Later in his speech, the President addressed Yigal Amir's punishment, making clear that, in his view, there is no room to consider a pardon, commutation, or any other form of leniency.

"The vile murderer must spend the rest of his life in prison. Period. Without any reduction, pardon, or commutation whatsoever. This is a red line that we, as a society, must uphold."

The President then turned to the approaching elections, warning against the deterioration of public discourse into political violence.

"In five days, we will go to the polls. This period can and should be the finest expression of our democracy. But in such tense days, God forbid, it could turn out differently."

Herzog appealed to candidates, leaders, and members of the media to demonstrate responsibility and refrain from inflammatory statements.

"I stand here and warn: Words kill! Therefore, candidates, leaders, opinion makers, and commentators - all of you - be careful with your words," he said.

He added: "I appeal to all candidates from every party, camp, and political position, and to all citizens: Keep Rabin's final words before you! Words that constitute a testament: 'Violence is an erosion of the foundations of Israeli democracy.' Debate must be respected. Violence must be rejected."

Herzog continued: "We must not allow room for violence from any side or of any kind. The red lines must be clear and unmistakable. Remember: Elections are not a civil war.

"Just before Election Day, we must remember: My right to win an election rests on my willingness to recognize your right to win it. This applies to every side. We will defend that right before the vote, on Election Day, and on the morning after."

He went on to say: "Of course we are allowed to disagree, and we even have a duty to argue - and we have plenty to argue about. But we must remember: Today's political opponent is tomorrow's neighbor, brother, fellow soldier in battle, and partner."

Toward the conclusion of his remarks, the President addressed the Rabin family.

"Dear and beloved Rabin family, we will always remember Yitzhak as a towering figure, a man of extraordinary accomplishments, a hero of Israel and one of its great military commanders - among the commanders of the Palmach, Chief of Staff during the Six-Day War, Ambassador to the United States, Member of Knesset, Defense Minister, the Prime Minister who bore responsibility for Israel's security and sought to bring it peace. A man whose deep, measured voice carried decisions of immense consequence."

Herzog recalled Rabin's words in his final speech. "In that final speech, just minutes before he was murdered by the vile assassin, Rabin said: 'In a democracy, there can be disagreements, but the decision will be made through democratic elections.' That is what he said. A kind of final testament.

"We cannot turn back time, but we can shoulder the responsibility that his testament places upon us. That responsibility will be tested in the coming weeks - in the words we speak, the boundaries we establish, and the way we accept a decision reached lawfully."

In closing, Herzog said: "A commitment to Yitzhak's legacy, a commitment to his memory, a commitment to the lessons of the criminal, despicable, and horrific assassination, and a commitment to remembering and fully understanding the responsibility we bear for the country we inherited from the founding generation. The country we inherited from Rabin.

"Before these graves, we stand in humility, but we promise: We will do everything to protect it for the sake of future generations."