Netanyahu to Arutz Sheva: Trump's endorsement came as a complete surprise

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals in an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that US President Donald Trump's recent endorsement of his candidacy caught him completely by surprise, denying reports that he had worked to secure the American President's public support.

Speaking less than a week before Israel's Knesset elections on October 27, Netanyahu was asked about reports that he had made considerable efforts to obtain Trump's endorsement.

The Prime Minister rejected the reports, insisting that he never requested the endorsement.

"Not once," Netanyahu says, dismissing the reports in the Israeli media and its American counterparts.

Asked directly whether Trump's announcement surprised him, Netanyahu responds: "Completely. I didn't know."

The Prime Minister also recounts a conversation with Trump following the endorsement, during which the American President told him that he personally wrote the statement.

"And when I talked to him, he said, 'You know, I wrote it myself.' And you could see that. It was very Trumpian, very cuts to the chase."

Netanyahu contrasts the American President's endorsement with what he describes as support for his political rival, Gadi Eisenkot, from Arab party leaders Mansour Abbas and Ahmed Tibi.

"So he's supporting me. And Mansour Abbas and Ahmed Tibi, the radical Muslims, support Gadi Eisenkot. So choose," Netanyahu states.

Later in the interview, Netanyahu again refers to his relationship with Trump, arguing that the American President considers him a trusted partner in confronting Iran.

He says Trump has expressed willingness to "finish the job" against Iran and views Netanyahu as the Israeli leader with whom he can work toward that goal.

Watch the full extensive interview now.