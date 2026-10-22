Pre-Order & join the 2nd print!

Thanks to a generous donor, order a hardcover set of 26 volumes of Tosfos in English for only $190! $750

That’s over $550 off!

Only $7 per volume!

FREE shipping in the U.S. Only $48 to ship to Israel!

Offer is valid until November 5

Included: Tosfos translated & explained, covering the chapters most frequently learned in the talmud.

To learn more & order your set of 26 volumes, click here: https://tosfosinenglish.shop/home?am_id=plakescoop1562

To receive a FREE Tosfos in English mini e-book, click here:https://tosfosinenglish.shop/free-sample?am_id=flakescoop2491