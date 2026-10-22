The anti-Israel organization Pal-Awda has called for a protest against an Israeli real estate event in Riverdale, the Bronx, days after celebrating its role in forcing a Nefesh B'Nefesh event to relocate from Queens following threats against its original venue.

The group announced plans to demonstrate on Saturday night against an event sponsored by My Israel Home, an Israeli real estate agency offering information about purchasing homes in Israel. The protest's precise location has not yet been announced.

In its announcement, Pal-Awda accused the agency of promoting properties in eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria and urged supporters to mobilize against the event.

"Following last week's victory of pushing Nefesh B'Nefesh's settler recruitment fair out of NYC, we're back to taking the streets to protest the sale of stolen Palestinian land," the organization declared.

The latest campaign follows the relocation of a Nefesh B'Nefesh event originally scheduled for Queens on October 11. The event's initial venue canceled at the last minute following threats, forcing organizers to move the gathering to a synagogue on Long Island.

Pal-Awda subsequently celebrated the change of venue, canceled its planned protest, and claimed that sustained pressure had succeeded in driving the gathering out of New York City.

The organization also directed criticism at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, despite his anti-Israel positions, demanding stronger action against events promoting immigration to Israel.

"Our demands to Mayor Mamdani remain clear," the group stated, warning that it would continue its campaign against similar events throughout the city.

Pal-Awda has previously promoted demonstrations featuring Hamas symbolism, including a rally advertised for October 7.

The latest call for protests drew condemnation from local politicians.

In a joint statement, Congressman Ritchie Torres, New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, and New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz wrote: "Earlier this month, Pal-Awda boasted about forcing a Jewish community event out of Queens. Now the group has set its sights on Riverdale, targeting Jewish families in our borough simply for gathering together."

"Riverdale is home to one of the most vibrant Jewish communities in New York, and its families deserve to come together without fear."

The officials condemned the effort to prevent Jewish residents from attending community events.

"Organizing a campaign to hunt down these gatherings and drive them out of our neighborhoods is an attack on Jewish New Yorkers. Pushing anyone out of public life in our city because of their faith is nothing to celebrate, and the Bronx will not tolerate it."